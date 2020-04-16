With no update on spring season, MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee focuses on 2020-21 and beyond

By a 13-0 vote, the TMC agreed to put next season’s tournaments in line with the statewide tournament plan that was passed by the full MIAA membership in late February. Beginning next year and going forward, predetermined neutral site venues for most sports would not be set until there are eight teams statewide remaining in a given division – which would be sectional finals in 2020-21, and statewide quarterfinals in most sports beginning in fall 2021.

Via virtual meeting, the TMC passed the only two motions presented, including unanimous approval that all tournament events through the sectional semifinals level will be held at home sites for the 2020-21 season.

After spending much of the last month focused on resetting the parameters for a potential spring 2020 season in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee got back to regular business during its scheduled meeting Thursday.

The only other action taken by the TMC was on a proposal from MIAA associate director Sherry Bryant to create a new model for host schools to pay support staff – such as ticket takers and sellers, scorers, timers, and announcers – that work tournament events and championships.

Bryant said the current setup requires a lot of paperwork and sometimes waiting a couple of weeks or more until the end of a tournament before staff can be paid. The new idea would set a structure, currently undetermined, of money amounts varying by sport and tournament level that would be given to host schools, which then could be used by site managers/athletic directors to pay support staff as they see fit. Athletic directors, which typically are salaried, would be paid separately as site managers, as would custodial staff and police.

Several TMC members brought up issues with the idea, ranging from taxes for school vs. non-school staff, to how individual schools handle money from outside sources such as the MIAA. Wellesley athletic director John Brown also noted he was “not comfortable voting on the concept of a plan” without more details.

Ultimately, the TMC passed the motion by a 10-3 vote, and Bryant will return at a future meeting with a more detailed plan.

“I’m trusting the MIAA to give us the amounts that will work,” Westborough athletic director Johanna DiCarlo said. “I’m of the ilk that I like the concept. The little details aren’t going to sway me from thinking this is a good idea going forward.”

A separate discussion on creating a more consistent structure of ticket prices across tournament sports also was tabled.

Much of the latter half of the meeting focused on topics specific to the statewide tournament.

▪ Brown, who also is a member of the MIAA Ice Hockey Committee, asked to get a better idea of how the TMC would be hearing appeals and approving new alignments presented by individual sports. He noted that following the alignment guidelines included with the statewide proposal are particularly challenging in a sport such as hockey, which doesn’t break down neatly by enrollment.

▪ DiCarlo also said the TMC needs to prioritize its continuing evaluation of the MaxPreps ranking system that will be used to seed tournaments beginning this fall, and also select teams for the statewide tournament beginning in fall 2021. Burlington athletic director Shaun Hart stressed the TMC should continue to look into using “outside sources” such as media members to help coordinate the collection and input of game results.

▪ The TMC will continue to discuss the statewide tournament during scheduled meetings on May 5 and June 4. Committee chair Jim O’Leary said they will continue to monitor the status of the spring 2020 season and the COVID-19 outbreak, and would schedule any additional meetings should anything change with Gov. Charlie Baker’s current mandate that schools can reopen on May 4.