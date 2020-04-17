Bicycles bring balance ... and a mini-genre of movies

That’s been my experience, anyway. Weather allowing, there hasn’t been a day I haven’t gone out and about on my Fuji, and there hasn’t been a day I haven’t felt better for it. Walking and running are good. But they’re too slow, too limited in mileage. Cycling offers speed and distance. Speed plus distance equals liberation. Even better, how can you resist a form of exercise that allows you to sit down while doing it?

Solace during the state of emergency can take many forms: Netflix, Zoom or Skype or Google Hangouts, drink, music listened to or played, long walks, longer bicycle rides. I vote for the last. Governor Baker was right to include bicycle shops on his list of essential businesses. They don’t rank with supermarkets and pharmacies in importance, of course, but they contribute to the general well-being, too.

In conception no less than application, a bicycle is such a beautiful thing. The most Euclidean of machines, it’s geometry on two wheels, a study in circles and straight lines. Any more spare and it would be just a diagram. It is self-reliance in ambulatory action: You are your own carbon-neutral OPEC.

A nation that prides itself on individualism, rugged and otherwise, should prize the cyclist. Tandems excepted, a bicycle not only assumes but requires individualism. Even better, a bicycle’s design all but insures the keeping of a 6-foot distance, fore and aft (sideways not so much, but if your nose and mouth are facing sideways as you ride you’re really asking for trouble).

Riding a bicycle enlarges you. Whether as passenger or driver, a person is an extension of a car. A bike is the opposite: an extension of the cyclist. This is no small part of the exhilaration of riding. A bicycle is a kind of prosthetic that instead of replacing something gone adds something new.

Cycling is a metaphor for what capitalism should be. It’s guaranteed that whatever you invest you get an even greater return on. That said, just as capitalism assumes you have the capital to make an investment, so does cycling assume you have a bicycle.

If you don’t have a bicycle, there are stay-inside alternatives. They involve watching rather than pedaling. Cycling movies are their own mini-genre. The most distinguished, “Bicycle Thieves” (1948), is awfully sad. Quite joyful is “Breaking Away” (1979), about four working-class kids in Bloomington, Ind. The zippiest is “Premium Rush” (2012), with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a bicycle courier in a Manhattan with a lot more traffic than you’d find there right now. Alex Gibney’s documentary “The Armstrong Lie” (2013) about a certain famous doping champion might make you feel less bad about not going faster. The most magical of all cycling movies is not a cycling movie, per se, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982), but never has a bicycle been put to better, or more humane, cinematic use.

All five titles are available for streaming on Amazon Prime, Google Player, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.

