‘Perry Mason’ miniseries will include origin story

When I heard that HBO was putting together a “Perry Mason” miniseries, I was skeptical. Yawn, another reboot. But now that I’ve seen the preview, I’m getting eager to see it. Based on the characters created by writer Erle Stanley Gardner, it premieres on June 21.

The "Perry Mason" miniseries stars Matthew Rhys as the criminal defense lawyer created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

Unlike the formulaic Raymond Burr series that ran from 1957-66, the miniseries will be set in 1932, amid the Great Depression. Matthew Rhys takes on the role of Mason, a criminal defense lawyer who knows his way around a trial. The rest of the cast includes Tatiana Maslany (from “Orphan Black”), John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Lili Taylor, Stephen Root, Justin Kirk, and Juliet Rylance as Della Street.

The miniseries will tell Mason’s origin story, which includes wartime experiences in France and a broken marriage.

