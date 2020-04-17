Tom Paxton and the Earth Day anthem that wasn’t

The environmental movement had been kicked off in earnest a few months before, at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. That January, students hosted an event called Project Survival. Alarmed by pollution and overpopulation, several thousand young people attended the daylong symposium, which they called a “teach-out.”

On the first Earth Day in April 1970, demonstrators in Boston sang a familiar song. To the tune of “Give Peace a Chance,” the antiwar mantra of John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band, they chanted, “All we are saaay-ing, is give Earth a chance.”

Though it never became an Earth Day anthem, Tom Paxton says he gets requests for "What Garden Was This" at almost every show.

At midnight, the folk singer Tom Paxton led a sing-along, debuting a new song he’d written for the occasion. It was called “Whose Garden Was This.”

Advertisement

The narrator of the song, tugging at our emotions from an unspecified point in an apocalyptic near-future, marvels at the natural beauty he can scarcely comprehend.

“Did it have flowers?” he asks. “I’ve seen pictures of flowers.”

Three months later, Paxton sang his somber song again in New York City’s Union Square, where tens of thousands filled the streets for the first official Earth Day. Later that year, a young singer with a thirst for fresh air recorded “Whose Garden Was This” and named his new album after it. On the verge of becoming one of the most popular stars in American popular music, his name was John Denver.

Earth Day, of course, has grown into an institution since its founding 50 years ago. Each year on April 22, we renew our vows to protect the environment. In those early years, the focus was on rampant pollution, littering, and the diminishment of green space. Today, Earth Day is a rallying point for a new generation’s demand for action on climate change.

Paxton, who is 82, doesn’t get asked to perform his song at Earth Day events anymore. He does, however, play it every night when he’s on tour.

Advertisement

“Almost every show,” he says, “someone will mention that it’s their favorite song.”

As a young performer, Paxton quickly became known for his knack for writing original songs. In the early 1960s, he began singing in the nightclubs and coffeehouses of New York’s Greenwich Village. Born in Chicago and raised in Oklahoma, he was stationed at Fort Dix, N.J., after enlisting in the Army.

On the folk scene, Paxton, Phil Ochs, and the young Bob Dylan primed the “folk revival” crowd for the coming singer-songwriter movement. Until then, the folkies had been fixated on adaptations of traditional songs — what Paxton calls “the old music with the bark still on it.”

At first, the hardliners tolerated the new songs only as long as they were topical.

“When the singer-songwriters came along, there was a lot of resistance to them unless the songs had a political basis,” explains Dave Wilson, who edited the Broadside of Boston, a periodical devoted to the thriving local folk scene. “Dylan kind of blew that to pieces, followed by Phil Ochs and Tom.”

Wilson and Paxton became fast friends. Each time Paxton traveled up to Cambridge for a week at one of the clubs, he’d stay at Wilson’s place. (Paxton and his accompanists, the Don Juans, have a pending date at Passim in Harvard Square on Sept. 11, rescheduled from a recent postponement.)

By the time the ‘60s were careening to a close, Paxton had written several songs well-loved by his fellow recording artists: “The Last Thing On My Mind,” “Bottle of Wine,” the quietly devastating war protest “My Son, John.” He’d also become expert at writing on the spot for various social and political movements. Often, he says, he’d write a topical song for some cause or another, sing it once or twice, and then abandon it.

Advertisement

“So forgettable are those songs that I can’t remember a lot of them,” he says.

When he first played “Whose Garden Was This” for his wife, Midge, she was unmoved, he recalls.

“She didn’t particularly care for it at the time,” he says. “She used to laugh at herself about that in later years.” Midge Paxton died in 2014.

Paxton says the song’s unusual perspective made it a keeper.

“I worked hard writing it. It does have an unusual chord progression. According to some of my friends, it breaks a couple of rules nicely.”

At Northwestern, his lament for Mother Nature hit the sweet spot.

“The hall was packed,” Paxton says. “This was clearly seen as something that was important. It certainly fit everyone’s weltanschauung — that we were screwing the planet royally, and if we ever believed we were stewards, we were doing a lousy job.”

Inspired by the Project Survival program at Northwestern, a coalition headed by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson and a Harvard University grad student named Denis Hayes soon pulled together a huge network of events to launch the first Earth Day. An estimated 1,000 college campuses took part, and there were demonstrations in many major cities. At Logan Airport, activists staged a symbolic “Die-In,” complete with makeshift coffins, to protest air pollution.

Advertisement

The event in New York City grabbed much of the media attention. Fred Kent, an Andover native who’d studied at Columbia University, was the coordinator.

“We asked to have Fifth Avenue closed,” all the way up to 59th Street, he says. “That sort of put us on the map, so to speak, globally.” It was the first day of spring; there were upwards of 75,000 on hand in Union Square, Kent says, and possibly as many as a million all told roaming the streets of the city.

They heard impassioned talks from Mayor John Lindsay, the writer Kurt Vonnegut, actor Paul Newman, and many more. Odetta sang “We Shall Overcome”; cast members from “Hair” made an appearance. And Paxton sang “Whose Garden Was This.”

“To me,” says Wilson, “it’s one of the best things, if not the best thing, he ever did.”

Paxton and his family moved to London for a few years in the early 1970s. He was invited to appear on a BBC variety show hosted by Dame Vera Lynn, the singer known as “the Forces’ Sweetheart” for her tours singing for British troops during World War II. When she decided to record her own version of “Whose Garden Was This,” she asked Paxton to write her a new verse. He was thrilled.

“Now and then you get some real candy in your life,” he says.

Advertisement

These days, Paxton lives in Alexandria, Va. Asked whether he keeps a garden, he laughs. “I live in a townhouse. There’s no room.”

Wilson, for one, wonders why “Whose Garden Was This” never quite caught on as the official Earth Day anthem.

“Think of all the artists that covered Bonnie Dobson’s ‘Morning Dew,’ ” he says, referring to the familiar folk song about nuclear fallout. “Why that didn’t happen with this song, I have no idea.”

But Paxton can’t be bothered with what-ifs.

“Wouldn’t that be a tremendous waste of energy?” he says. “A lot of people really like the song, and that’ll do for me. That’s fine.”

To Wilson, that sounds just like his old friend.

“He once said to me that his one hope was someday he’d pull into a gas station and overhear a mechanic changing a tire, and singing one of his songs. That would have been for him the ultimate proof that his music had made an impact.”

For information on this year’s virtual Earth Day activities: www.earthday.org

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.