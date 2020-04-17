Small-business owners are left waiting in line after $349 billion program runs dry

The program, administered by the Small Business Administration through participating banks, was marred by technical glitches from the start, even as overwhelming demand and confusion about how it would all work slowed down the approval process. Around the country, would-be borrowers were turned away by banks because there were too many applicants. Some lost valuable time because their bankers didn’t know all the details about how the program would work, while others couldn’t find a lender that would deal with them.

The $349 billion government program meant to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic and economic meltdown ran out of money on Thursday — even as many small-business owners were desperately trying to apply for loans. Now they are trying to figure out how to keep their businesses alive while Congress negotiates the possible release of additional rescue funds.

Advertisement

Doug Martin, a sports marketer in Long Beach, California, approached three banks to try to get a loan through the program. Each turned him down for different reasons. As a last resort, he tried a fourth bank with the help of his financial adviser, but didn’t hear back.

“This morning I read that the money’s gone, and I’m like, heck, I didn’t even get a shot at this,” Martin said.

More money is expected to come, but when is an open question. Congressional leaders and the Trump administration are discussing adding hundreds of billions of dollars to replenish the program, but have failed to reach an agreement. On Thursday, staff of the Democratic leadership held talks with Treasury staff about ways to break the impasse, but Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, said no progress had been made, and he adjourned the Senate until next week.

Martin, an independent contractor who is eligible for the loans, said his business had dried up when conditions on the West Coast began to deteriorate in early March. When the relief program started, he began reaching out to banks.

Advertisement

He first tried Wells Fargo, where he has an account, but said the bank never responded to his request for an application. Next Martin tried US Bank, which told him that it could not handle his application because he was a customer of Wells Fargo, he said. So he asked a smaller bank, CommerceWest, for help. It, too, turned him down because he wasn’t a customer. Finally, he sought help from his financial adviser, who told him that he would try to get an application to a lender working with Morgan Stanley. But there was radio silence.

Wells Fargo required applicants to have a business checking account, said Catherine Pulley, a spokeswoman for the bank. Martin said he had a business line of credit at the bank but not a separate business checking account. A US Bank spokesman said the lender would process customers’ applications before looking at noncustomers. The chief executive of CommerceWest did not respond to a request for comment.

Banks participating in the loan program were given wide discretion over who to lend to, and many chose only to lend to businesses they had existing relationships with. That left many small business owners — including those in minority and underserved communities — unable to borrow because they didn’t have prior ties to a lender or didn’t have a strong enough relationship with their existing lender. Many of the participating banks say they are still processing enormous backlogs of requests from their own customers and cannot begin to take on brand-new borrowers until those backlogs ease.

Advertisement

Foreign businesses and even large restaurant chains — which successfully lobbied for an exemption to a rule restricting the program to businesses with 500 or fewer employees — have managed to get loans, showing the uneven way in which the program has been carried out.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, a chain of 400 restaurants, disclosed in a filing that it got $10 million under the program from JPMorgan Chase. Wave Life Sciences, a biotech company incorporated in Singapore, secured $7.2 million from the program, according to a filing. A company spokeswoman, Alicia Suter, said the pandemic “makes it difficult to predict or plan for potential impacts to ongoing and planned business activities and operations.” She said 97% of the company’s workforce was based in the United States.

Of course, hundreds of thousands of borrowers have been approved for, or received, aid under the so-called Paycheck Protection Program, which was meant to give small businesses loans that would be forgiven if they were used to pay employees, rent or mortgage principal. Federal officials tried to get the aid operation up and running as quickly as possible knowing that small businesses were under extreme pressure and could fold if the rollout was slow.

But that created confusion.

Hari Singh, the owner of CrossFit NYC, which has two gyms in Manhattan that together cost $100,000 in monthly rent, thought he was doing everything he needed to do to get help through the program. On March 28, five days before its official launch, he asked his banker at his Citigroup branch, where he had been a customer for 40 years, how to apply. The banker seemed at first not to know the details of the program, Singh said, but later assured him that as soon as Citi began accepting applications, his would be considered.

Advertisement

Singh calculated that he needed at least $200,000 from the program to pay rent and the employees he had not laid off when New York ordered all nonessential businesses to close. He checked in with the bank every day, and every day he was told to wait.

“There is not 24 hours that I didn’t email or text someone at Citibank,” Singh said. While he waited, he studied up on the loan program and considered applying through other banks. He participated in a webinar hosted by Newsday, during which a representative from the Small Business Administration warned owners not to file two loan applications at once.

Singh grew nervous. The days were ticking by. A law firm he had dealt with in the past offered to help expedite his application for a fee: 1% of his loan money or $5,000, whichever amount was higher. He refused.

As of Thursday, when the program ran out of money, Singh had been allowed to submit only a preliminary request for a loan through Citi’s website.

Advertisement

“Looking back, if I had just paid the $5,000, I would have a loan now,” he said.

Other small-business owners didn’t get as far. Dr. Nancy Kim, who owns Spectrum Dermatology, a practice with 130 employees in Scottsdale, Arizona, tried to get a $2.2 million loan, but her bank, Wells Fargo, told her that there was a long line ahead of her and that she would have to wait. Her turn never came. She tried eight other lenders, and all but one turned her away. Eventually, the one that accepted her application stopped communicating.

Pulley said Wells Fargo was continuing to contact customers in the order that their preliminary loan requests had been received. “We will continue to prepare applications in our existing pipeline from small and midsize businesses and will submit them to the SBA when funds become available,” she said, adding that she could not comment on specific customers’ cases.

Business has dropped 80% in the meantime, and Kim’s husband, Dr. Rajan Bhatt, who helps manage the practice, calculated that they would run out of money to pay employees before the end of May.

“We lost valuable time in applying for the loan,” Bhatt said. “If we had applied at the same time as the rest of the country, maybe we would have gotten funded.”

Nonprofits and charities are among the entities that didn’t get close to the federal aid. The Brooklyn Rail, a free culture magazine that is distributed through local businesses and newsstands, stopped printing copies when New York businesses closed. Its managing director, Sophia Pedlow, said she had tried to apply for an $81,000 loan through the program using her bank, Citi. She began an application and responded to requests for more paperwork. Some of the questions in the online form did not apply to her organization. They would have made sense only for a for-profit business.

“It seems pretty clear that the infrastructure that they’ve set up is not geared toward nonprofits,” Pedlow said of Citi’s process. She said a Citi representative had told her Thursday that the bank was still processing her application.

Drew Benson, a Citi spokesman, said the bank worked as quickly as possible to help applicants submit their forms. “If additional funds do become available from Congress, Citi will work relentlessly to help these customers get the funding they need,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.











