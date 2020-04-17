Taylor Swift cancels live appearances, including July concert at Gillette Stadium, for rest of the year

While some U.S. governors on Friday started announcing plans to resume economic activity amid calls from President Donald Trump to “liberate” states from coronavirus-related lockdowns, Taylor Swift won’t be a part of it.
The “Shake It Off” singer said on Twitter that she was canceling all live appearances and performances for the rest of the year to commit to the quarantine, “for the sake of all of us.”
The “Lover Fest” tour had been scheduled to run through Aug. 1, and shows planned for Brazil and the U.S. will be rescheduled in 2021 with new dates to be announced later this year. Refunds will be available starting on May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms.
Swift was scheduled to perform her “Lover Fest East” concert at Gillette Stadium on July 31.
I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020