Taylor Swift cancels live appearances, including July concert at Gillette Stadium, for rest of the year

While some U.S. governors on Friday started announcing plans to resume economic activity amid calls from President Donald Trump to “liberate” states from coronavirus-related lockdowns, Taylor Swift won’t be a part of it.

The “Shake It Off” singer said on Twitter that she was canceling all live appearances and performances for the rest of the year to commit to the quarantine, “for the sake of all of us.”

The “Lover Fest” tour had been scheduled to run through Aug. 1, and shows planned for Brazil and the U.S. will be rescheduled in 2021 with new dates to be announced later this year. Refunds will be available starting on May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms.