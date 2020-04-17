Walsh outlines how construction might safely resume amid coronavirus

Boston was the first big city in the country to shut down construction amid the coronavirus crisis. Now Mayor Martin J. Walsh is outlining how work might start up again, safely.

The city on Friday issued a series of new safety guidelines for construction projects, including requiring a coronavirus safety plan as part of any building permit, with details for everything from hand-washing stations to elevator usage. Safety plans will be due starting April 27.

For now, the guidelines only apply to “essential” projects that have been allowed to continue despite the shutdown — chiefly health care and crucial infrastructure work — but Walsh suggested they could be a roadmap for how work might continue more broadly.