Liz Prince copes with quarantine by returning to a comic diary

Some of her strips were mundane; there were stories about her dealing with her cat or planting a garden . But the seemingly small moments told a bigger story about a life in progress. She lost her grandmother during that time. She got married and bought a house. She left Boston for Maine.

Comic creator Liz Prince had a four-year project where she drew a daily journal for fans who supported her on Patreon .

Graphic novel publisher Top Shelf Productions released her 2016 comics as a compilation called “Look Back and Laugh”.

But at the end of 2019, Prince finally stopped. She wanted to focus on other projects, including a new book.

“It was taking up so much of my mental energy,” Prince said, of the daily journal. “I kind of was like, oh, I’m so excited to not have to be documenting everything that happens every day.”

Then COVID-19 happened. Days began to blend together, and life got confusing, frustrating, and sometimes scary. Prince found herself with writer’s block.

That’s why she started a comic diary again, this time posting the entries on Instagram and her website. Now her followers can see her life from a social distance. Every day she draws one event from the day before. She posts the images about a week after they happen, taking weekends off from social media. She began publishing her quarantine panels March 19.

Some her strips are about communicating with family. One is about anxious moments at the grocery store. Days 15 to 17 are illustrations of Prince looking various degrees of overwhelmed.





Quarantine Day 8 by Liz Prince. Liz Prince

Day 18 is about Prince’s Zoom visit with middle school students — an event that was supposed to happen in person in Central Mass. Prince, who does workshops at schools throughout the year, explains in her comic that during this particular remote session, one young person drew something R-rated on the screen. That made the day pretty memorable.

“It’s great because it’s kind of how I’ve marked time for so many years,” Prince said, of sharing small details from each day. “And it’s also kind of how I remember things that happened. I find that especially when days like this just tend to bleed together . . . it’s sometimes nice to be like, 'Oh, yeah, that was the day that I . . . ate a hamburger.”

Prince – whose projects include “Tomboy: A Graphic Memoir,” the series “Coady and the Creepies", and “Be Your Own Backing Band: Comics About Music” – recommends that people of all ages and skills try a comic as a way to process what’s happening. For some, it might be easier than traditional journaling.

“I think this is a perfect time to start trying to do something like this," Prince said. “A lot of people get hung up on their drawing ability. And I like to remind people that cartooning is actually a really different thing than just being an artist, in general. It employs a different visual language than someone who’s an oil painter or a graphic designer. I think that a lot of people are in a really great position right now to have those tools at their disposal because we live in a time where we readily communicate with emojis and other images, which are just basically cartoons. . . . I invite everyone to do it. These can just be for you."

