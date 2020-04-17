Blind date: ‘I was nervous to have such an unconventional first date’

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

When she’s happiest: Surrounded by people she loves

Her interests: Podcasts, travel, food

CHRIS HERBS: 26 / physical therapist

What makes him a catch: He’s authentic, compassionate, and funny

His hobbies: Running, rock climbing, hockey

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CHAT, CAMBRIDGE AND SOMERVILLE

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

Emily I was nervous to have such an unconventional first date. But given the state of things, it felt like a great option. One pro was definitely that I could wear sweat pants but a nice top.

Chris I made sure my room wasn’t a mess and tried to figure out how to position my laptop. I would have been nervous, but the things going on right now are putting life in perspective.

Emily I had some technical issues so I was a tad late. I’m late for everything, though, so it was pretty fitting.

Chris It took us a second to figure things out.

Emily I was on mute (oops).

Chris I had actually never used Zoom until this week, so it wasn’t seamless on my end, but we figured it out.

Emily He was cute. I was impressed during quarantine he was in jeans.

Chris She was cute! I thought it was funny that we both took the time to dress like we were actually “out,” even though we were both just sitting in our rooms. I appreciated that.

CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?

Emily We talked about how we were keeping sane during social distancing.

Chris Naturally, we talked about being stuck at home, and what we have been doing for fun, Netflix and such.

Emily Chris loves hockey, is a running coach in his spare time, and loves The Bachelor like I do.

Chris We both are big Boston sports fans, so we discussed our feelings on the second worst thing to happen over the last couple of weeks: Tom Brady leaving the Patriots.

Emily We mourned Brady for a bit together. Conversation felt effortless despite it being through a screen.

Chris The virtual setup took the pressure off, but also limited the connection that we were able to form.

Emily I ordered from Le’s Sushi Bar in Cambridge, one of my favorite restaurants by my apartment.

Chris I ordered grilled shrimp and the zabaglione from Semolina Kitchen and Bar in Medford. The food was excellent, and the people were grateful for the business.

LET’S RECONNECT

Emily About an hour in, when I looked at the clock and it didn’t feel like that much time had passed, I thought I could go on another date with Chris.

Chris We spent about 2.5 hours together, and could have continued, but I had plans to catch up with my brother who is stuck in quarantine back in New York. Family first!

Emily Chris asked for my number and said he’d love to meet in person (when we can). Then we signed off.

Chris We talked about getting together once the world goes back to normal.

SECOND DATE?

Emily I’d love the chance to meet Chris in person, if we’re ever allowed out of the house again.

Chris I’m open to it. Tough to say how it would translate in the real world.

POST-MORTEM

Emily / A-

Chris / B+