Five free things to do online the week of April 20-26

Hip-Hop Legacy

Explore the Museum of Fine Art’s online exhibition Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation, which explores how the work of revolutionary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat influenced a generation of musicians, designers, and visual artists. Exclusive bonus features include a question-and-answer session with curators on the MFA’s Instagram account. Free. mfa.org

Monday-Sunday

Remember the Classics

Relive some of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s best performances through the new BSO at Home series. The orchestra is releasing daily iconic audio recordings online, curated by BSO artistic administrator Anthony Fogg. This week highlights music in the French tradition and includes a 1962 rendition of Claude Debussy’s “La Mer.” Free. bso.org

Tuesday

Film Forum

Check out Emerson College’s online Bright Lights Film Series for live moderated conversations about cinema with experts and directors. Watch Netflix’s new Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana in advance, then join professor Kristin Lieb for a discussion. Join the mailing list to receive a Zoom meeting link via e-mail. At 7 p.m., free. web.emerson.edu

Thursday

Little Farmers

Teach your kids to grow their own vegetables with supplies found at home during an online workshop hosted by The Trustees of Reservations. Stick around for the end of the session to meet some of the farmers who grow the food we eat. The program, from 3:30-4:30, is geared for children in second through fourth grades. Register online for the Zoom meeting password. Free. thetrustees.org

Thursday

Author Talk

Tune into Harvard Book Store’s conversation with Emily Gould, author of the new novel Perfect Tunes, co-hosted by local novelist Miranda Popkey. Gould’s latest book is about a disillusioned musician who began chasing her dreams in turn-of-the-millennium New York City. At 7 p.m., free; no registration required. harvard.com

