A guest bedroom in coastal Connecticut takes cues from its wallpaper

1. The Tattersall rug by Dash & Albert grounds the room with another layer of pattern in the same family of color, which keeps the room consistent. “The pairing works because the scale of the checks is bigger than [the scale of] the wallpaper,” Kramer says,

In an 1880s captain’s house overlooking the Mystic River in Connecticut, designer Cindy Kramer combined global-inspired and classic patterns with clean-lined furnishings to create a quintessentially New England guest room. The founder of Stonington-based C. Kramer Interiors started with Serena & Lily’s Skylake wallpaper, a fresh interpretation of a classic toile that nods to the home’s river setting. “The toile seems like it could have been there long ago,” Kramer says. The paper dictated the pared-down black and white palette in the rest of the room, which Kramer enhanced with touches of warm wood tones, burnished brass, and vibrant greenery. The room, although spare in furnishings, melds comfort with charm. “The space feels balanced and settled,” she says.

2. The raw silk ikat pillow on the cane chair, which the owners picked up at an antique shop, is from Yali, a home furnishings boutique in nearby Stonington.

3. Kramer ran the wallpaper up the slanted ceiling above the bed, then painted the rest of the ceiling and the opposite wall white. “I thought the pattern might be too busy, but lying in bed you look straight at a simple white wall with a glossy black dresser and a plant,” Kramer says.

4. The industrial-style Schoolhouse desk lamps are practical and unfussy, while the brass details add warmth and tie to the curtain rod.

5. Kramer kept the bed, from West Elm, clean and simple so as not to overwhelm the space. The sham’s raffia trim is a natural, textural element that matches the color of the chair and connects the room to the outdoors.

6. The nightstand, a modern take on a campaign side table, provides storage on an architectural, airy base that offers interest without being blocky.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.