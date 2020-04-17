Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

What a touching piece by Elena McCarthy (“ How Grandma Became Nonna ,” March 8), which almost all of us can relate to. When I look back today on some of the quick, naive judgments made in my younger days about my older family members, I cringe. I am so thankful to have the memories of the love, smells, stories, recipes, adventures, and sense of security my elders gave me.

McCarthy’s essay brought back such wonderful memories of my Italian grandmother. Now that I have three precious grandbabies, I am proudly Nonna!

Cathy Lanza Welch, North Easton

Advertisement

College Alternatives

A four-year college degree is not always the great equalizer (“College Isn’t the Only Path to Success,” March 15). Beyond the continuously rising costs of a bachelor’s degree, one must consider how an education can truly connect someone to their future. As someone who has worked in career services at three highly-ranked colleges and universities, and also within the private sector as a recruiting professional and vocational consultant, my experiences inform me that organizations hiring talent at the entry and early career levels seek the tangible knowledge, skills and abilities, and a range of competencies required to perform the functions of the position. A degree alone is hardly a ticket to career success without a complement of valuable skills and abilities that can be acquired through summer jobs and internships, cooperative education, practical training, apprenticeships, and job-shadowing.

Louis V. Gaglini, Wayland

Kevin Fudge’s column missed out on significant discussion of the trades: electricians, plumbers, welders, pipe fitters, power plant operators, and HVAC professionals, masons, etc. All are jobs that pay well, while being far less expensive than college to become qualified for (or even free, as many involve paid apprenticeships and schooling). All are occupations that by their nature cannot be exported abroad. And all of them are now experiencing shortages of qualified personnel in this country. Efforts to help K-12 students find suitable occupations should therefore include widespread revitalization of shop classes, so students can try various activities to see what clicks for them. And guidance counselors need to be trained so that they both get and give the message that a career in the trades is very well worth considering.

Advertisement

Charles and Louise Quigley, Braintree

Many of us went to college because we wanted to—for the advanced learning experience, to move out on our own, for the social side—not merely to improve our lot in life. We knew that the kid who stayed home and started a construction business could wind up making more money than we would, but we didn’t care. But somewhere along the way, practical Americans began seeing the diploma as a guaranteed pass to a secure lifelong middle-class income. It never was and people who attend college for that reason alone probably shouldn’t go.

Jeffrey Clapp, South Portland, Maine

Reading Into It

Designer Angela Raciti is tickled to “work with a client who wanted to relish her love of books” (Style Watch, March 15). The solution includes having all the volumes with the spines facing the wall? How does the book-loving client find the one she wants to read?

Richard J. S. Gutman, West Roxbury

In a previous Globe Magazine one reader commented on the redos with no lamps: “Don’t any of these people curl up with a book?” Now in this redo, again no lamps. And it’s a reading room!

Advertisement

Karen Dauer, Franklin

Last Calls

As someone in the same age demographic as writer Burt Hansen (“Our Last Phone Calls,” March 15), I can relate to this story. We still have our landline, and yes, it provides mostly annoyance. But this Connections is not really about phones. It is about letting go of the things that have marked our lives. Shortly after my mother died in 2000, I was standing in the dining room of her home staring into the little china cabinet that she kept. I felt her right behind me. Her exact words? “They are just...things.” That little china cabinet is in my dining room now, with everything in exactly the same place. Why? Because it holds our past.

Barbara Harting, Framingham

__________________

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.