For sale: Homes on private lots in Natick and Holliston

LOT SIZE 4.32 acres

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 4 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $975,000 in 2005

PROS Dating to 1710, the Jeremiah Bacon house sits across from the Charles River. The heart of the house holds a foyer, living room, and dining room with fireplaces and exposed wood beams. One hall leads past a powder room and breezeway to a family room. The kitchen anchors another wing and has multiple pantries, one with laundry. Past the service stairs is a guest room or office with updated bath. Upstairs, two bedrooms with fireplaces share a new bath with an office. The master has an updated bath with walk-in closet and a dressing room, while another bedroom has its own new bath. The lot includes a two-car garage with workshop. CONS Low ceilings typical of an antique home.

Stephanie Barber, William Raveis Real Estate, Wellesley, 508-314-0398, 185Eliot.com

$1,285,000

665 ADAMS STREET / HOLLISTON

665 Adams Street, Holliston.

SQUARE FEET 3,990

LOT SIZE 7.71 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $880,000 in 2016

PROS This 1996 Colonial shares a sprawling lot with a post-and-beam barn. The wraparound porch entry leads to a foyer with a powder room. At left, the living room features a brick fireplace, and French doors lead to an office with a window seat. The kitchen sports an island with double sink and granite counters, plus stainless double ovens. Dramatic windows, cathedral ceilings, and a stone hearth highlight the family room. A mudroom with laundry and bath connects to the garage. Upstairs there are four carpeted bedrooms, including a master with its own bath, another bath, and a bonus room. CONS Tax bill topped $17,000 in 2019.

Nancy Hudgins, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 781-608-7137, Nancy.Hudgins@NEMoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.