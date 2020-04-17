Why are American men so weird about getting gifts?

I usually feel overwhelmed and grateful when somebody is really nice or helpful to me. I am originally from Asia, and grew up in a culture of giving. In the United States, when I experience kindness from somebody, I repay it by giving simple gifts. It surprises women co-workers, but with men it is a different story. They feel that I am interested in them intimately. Now, whenever I feel the urge to give a gift, I explain about my culture. A few still do not understand it and now I have to avoid them. How do I give gifts without giving the wrong impression?

Anonymous / Boston

I’m so sorry men are misreading you! You seem like a lovely person. I’d like to give you a thank you present myself for the gift of this question—so nuanced and thankfully not about the current crisis! (Dear readers, our shared social-distance sojourn is a great time to think about what might not have been working in the Before Times, and try to improve our social skills for when we can finally be in the same room again. Lay it on me, folks!)

First off, any man who continues to behave as if you were interested in him, when you have explained that you are not, is in the wrong. Let’s get that out of the way. The guys you are having to avoid are not being cool.

But giving men gifts, in the US, is an intimate gesture. Not necessarily a sexual one, but it’s not a casual thing to give a man a gift. American men are considered so hard to shop for that it’s a staple of comedy routines. I’m describing, not defending, mind you. It’s a sad phenomenon, and part of the overall way American culture limits how men can express and enjoy themselves, but it’s the social reality most American men were raised with. Now imagine some small intimacy that you were raised with, that you would only expect from someone significant in your life, like a romantic partner or family member. And then imagine that Dwight in Sales said or did that to you. Wouldn’t it feel a little odd, even if Dwight explained it meant nothing in his culture? Right.

That said, thank you gifts are definitely a thing! They usually come in the form of small gift cards to a coffee chain. If that’s unsatisfyingly impersonal, give a bunch of mint from your garden, or a crocheted coaster, or a loaf of homemade bread — something that your lifestyle clearly generates in quantities beyond your need. The key is that it’s always the same gift for everyone.

Consider, too, the option of simply thanking kindness-doers of all genders sincerely, and telling them that you will pay their good deed forward. People everywhere like the feeling of doing a favor for others—it makes them feel powerful, and good. Getting materially rewarded for their efforts can spoil that good feeling for them, sometimes.

