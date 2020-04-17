Stuck at home, marijuana consumers prepare to celebrate 4/20 virtually

But that doesn’t mean the celebration can’t go on. A host of organizations have announced they’ll host virtual events where individuals can listen to live musical performances and hear about reform plans from lawmakers while consuming cannabis from the safety of their own homes.

The marijuana holiday 4/20 is going to be a little different this year as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, prompting orders to avoid public gatherings and take social distancing measures.

For example, NORML said Wednesday that it is encouraging supporters to participate in one of the “many online virtual 4/20 celebrations taking place throughout the day,” which will be listed on the group’s website.

The organization also cautioned against unsanctioned public gatherings and reminded people that it’s advisable to avoid combustable marijuana, as COVID-19 targets the respiratory system.

“Americans’ health and welfare must be a priority during these uncertain times,” said NORML executive director Erik Altieri. “In the best interest of public health and safety, NORML encourages cannabis consumers not to congregate either outdoors or indoors in groups this 4/20.”

Weedmaps is throwing a virtual party to mark the holiday. Rapper Wiz Khalifa and country music artist Billy Ray Cyrus, among other performers, will put on a show online. Comedians and DJs will also do sets.

“For more than 12 years, Weedmaps has connected millions of consumers with retailers and brands, while advocating for accessible cannabis for all,” Weedmaps CMO Juanjo Feijoo said in a statement. “4/20 has not only become a celebration for cannabis enthusiasts around the world, but culturally, it has also served as a reminder for how far we’ve come since the days of prohibition and the continued work that is ahead.”

“We’re excited to partner with some of the best in music and entertainment to celebrate the plant and the culture with our community,” he said.

Across the pond in London, activists said the tradition of congregating at Hyde Park for 4/20 will not happen this year — but a virtual event will take its place.

The High Club (THC), Volteface, and London Canna Group are hosting the livestream celebration, which will feature speeches by reform-minded politicians from across the ideological spectrum as well as musical performances.

“This year’s annual 420 Hyde Park rally in London is going online. We are broadcasting a digital version of this year’s programme to the thousands who usually turn up to the live event,” said Marwan Elgamal, the lead organizers of the event. “Our aim is to continue to give the cannabis movement a platform to campaign on and spark online activism.”

There’s no word yet on whether the annual celebration at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco will go virtual, but the city’s mayor made clear on Tuesday that gathering at the park will not be tolerated.

“We will not allow this unsanctioned event to occur this year,” said Mayor London Breed. “We will be prepared if people start to show up to make sure that it doesn’t happen. For your own health and safety, please do not come and please do not try to identify another location.”

