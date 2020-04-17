10 displaced in Methuen house fire

Ten people, five of them children, were displaced after an electrical fire damaged a three family home in Methuen Friday night, a fire official said.
The fire broke out at 81 Ashland Ave. at about 7:15 p.m. ,Deputy Chief Dan Donahue said.
The fire started in the ceiling of a bathroom on the second floor and spread to a closet on the third floor.
Firefighters were called after residents saw smoke coming out of the closet, Donahue said.
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross said on Twitter that is assisting displaced residents.
The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damages, Donahue said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.