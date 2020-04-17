Boston schools and teachers union strike deal on remote learning

Specifically, the agreement sets an expectation that all employees will work remotely "to the extent possible during this extended closure” and makes clear that remote learning encompasses more than just online assignments, but also traditional paper materials and hands-on projects.

The memorandum of understanding formalizes remote learning instruction that has been taking place in various ways among the system’s 125 schools by establishing clear standards for the work. The goal of the agreement is to minimize “students’ learning gaps to the greatest extent possible," according to a joint statement from the Boston Public Schools and the Boston Teachers Union.

One month after Boston shuttered its schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, school officials and the teachers union announced late Friday afternoon they had struck a temporary deal on conducting classes remotely.

“Working remotely during this crisis is immensely challenging for all, and while we meet the needs of our own families, we jointly acknowledge that all BPS and BTU staff are dedicated public servants who care for the children of our community and we are committed to balancing these urgent priorities,” the statement said. "BPS and BTU agree to give each other flexibility, empathy and support as a means of getting through this crisis — together.”

Boston is the latest district to strike a deal with its teachers union over shifting brick-and-mortar classroom instruction to the Internet, a significant change in work conditions that is causing many teachers and administrators to reimagine the way they have traditionally delivered education — and with little time to prepare and train.

A spokesman for the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, to which Boston teachers belong, said all of its 52 affiliates have reached remote-learning packs with their districts, while a spokeswoman for the much-larger Massachusetts Teachers Association said about half of its locals have formal deals with their districts and the others have informal arrangements.

