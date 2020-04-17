Cambridge stabbing victim identified as 33-year-old homeless man

A man who died after being found with multiple stab wounds in Cambridge Tuesday evening has been identified as 33-year-old Danilo Perez, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement Friday.
A preliminary investigation suggests that Perez was stabbed multiple times during an altercation in the area of Green Street and Sidney Place around 5:18 p.m., according to the statement. He was found by a jogger on Franklin Street shortly after and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.
Investigators do not believe it was a random attack.
Perez was a member of Cambridge’s homeless community, officials said. Investigators said they are looking for witnesses and reviewing available video in the area.
Anyone with any information related to the incident should call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.
To provide anonymous information, call the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 or text the Cambridge police at 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send anonymous tips via email, go to the Cambridge police website.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.