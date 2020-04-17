Cambridge stabbing victim identified as 33-year-old homeless man

A man who died after being found with multiple stab wounds in Cambridge Tuesday evening has been identified as 33-year-old Danilo Perez, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement Friday.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Perez was stabbed multiple times during an altercation in the area of Green Street and Sidney Place around 5:18 p.m., according to the statement. He was found by a jogger on Franklin Street shortly after and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Investigators do not believe it was a random attack.