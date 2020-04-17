Dumpster fires investigated on Newbury Street

Officials are investigating after several dumpsters caught fire around Newbury Street Friday, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Three dumpsters caught fire in the public alley behind 67 Newbury St. at about 6:10 p.m., said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.
The address is for the Church of the Covenant.
The fires have since been put out.
No injuries were reported, Alkins said.
Fire investigators were at the scene, though no cause has been determined.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.