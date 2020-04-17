Fatal NH shooting ruled homicide

New Hampshire authorities have determined that a man who was found dead inside a home in Manchester died as a result of a gunshot wound to his chest, the State attorney general’s office announced Friday.
Alan Beliveau, 59, of Manchester, was found dead after police responded to a shooting on Brockton Street Thursday night, the attorney general’s office said in a press release.
His death has been ruled a homicide.
All of the individuals involved in the shooting have been identified by police, according to the release. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, including the possibility that it was an act of self-defense.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at (603) 668-8711.
