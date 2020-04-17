First coronavirus deaths at Bedford VA Medical Center

“Both veterans’ families were anticipating their loss and spoke with their loved ones via telehealth earlier in the day,” wrote VA spokeswoman Kat Bailey. "As always the Bedford VAMC does everything it can to ensure no veteran dies alone, even during a pandemic.”

One of the victims had been part of a group transferred from the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea after they tested positive for the virus.

Two veterans died of coronavirus complications at the Bedford VA Thursday night, according to an e-mail sent to employees Friday, the first fatalities from the pandemic at the sprawling medical center that houses several hundred elderly veterans.

VA officials set off alarms among some veterans’ families last week when they summoned two mobile morgues as the number of patients and staff who tested positive for the coronavirus skyrocketed.

Two weeks ago, only two Bedford VA patients and two employees had tested positive. By Friday, VA officials confirmed that 47 inpatients and 38 employees in Bedford tested positive for the coronavirus, not counting the two who died.

The Boston VA, which includes hospitals in West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, and Brockton and five clinics, has already had seven deaths. Ninety-eight patients, including 47 inpatients, and 63 employees tested positive, as of Friday.

The Bedford VA recently set up a separate coronavirus ward to care for several patients from the state-run Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea. Two of the five remaining Chelsea veterans have improved and were cleared to return to Chelsea, where they will stay in a segregated ward, Bailey wrote.

Bailey has said that bringing in the morgues was just a precaution, giving the facility additional space to refrigerate bodies if the existing morgue becomes overcrowded.

But some employees and families of residents said they found the presence of mobile morgues terrifying. “It makes me sick to my stomach,” said one employee.

Some relatives of residents have complained about the care at the Bedford VA during the pandemic, but others came forward to defend the facility.

"My husband is a disabled Viet Nam vet who is a permanent resident at the Bedford VA, " wrote Regina Kane of Rockport in an e-mail to the Globe. “I have never seen a long term care facility provide such consistent excellent care for its patients."

Some employees believe the Bedford facility is a poor place to treat coronavirus patients, in part because the buildings are old and poorly ventilated. The long-term care buildings lack central air conditioning, relying instead on window units that could recirculate contaminated air if controls aren’t properly adjusted.

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.