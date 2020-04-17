Flames tear through main building at Meadow Brook Golf Club in Reading

The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured, Mieth said.

Firefighters were called to the Meadow Brook Golf Club at 292 Grove St. shortly before 4 a.m. after a neighbor saw flames in the property’s main building, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office.

A three-alarm blaze significantly damaged the main building of a Reading golf club early Friday morning, officials said.

Grove Street and parts of Franklin Street were closed as firefighters battled the blaze, according to a tweet from the Town of Reading’s official Twitter account.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots in the building around 9 a.m. Friday, Mieth said.

“Investigators will need to bring in heavy equipment to conduct the forensic fire scene examination as the damage is significant,” Mieth said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com.








