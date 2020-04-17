How R.I.’s coronavirus testing compares to the rest of the country

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t wait to binge-watch season six of “Bosch” this weekend. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

We see the numbers every day: Rhode Island was up to 3,838 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, and 105 residents had died. There were 245 people in the hospital, 61 in intensive care, and 43 on ventilators.

We now see some of the projections: State officials believe the peak will be in early May, and there’s a potential that the virus could kill 2,120 residents by October. Under a dark scenario, we could see more than 4,000 fatalities. So how do we compare to the rest of the country?

There isn’t necessarily a perfect way to compare Rhode Island to other states because testing has been all over the place, and as Dr. Deborah Birx said this week, our state is caught between to two hot spots in New York and Boston.

But we do know that the New York Times is tracking cases and deaths per 100,000 people, and Vox is tracking tests per 1 million people. So here’s a look.

At 303 cases per 100,000 people (as of April 14), Rhode Island had the eighth-highest caseload among states and territories (including Guam and Washington, D.C.). Massachusetts (467 per 100,000) and Connecticut (446 per 100,000) were among the New England states with higher caseloads. Rhode Island was also eighth in the country with 10 deaths per 100,000 people.

Testing is where Rhode Island truly punches above its weight, thanks in large part to CVS Health’s decision to set up a rapid test site at Twin River in Lincoln.

At 24,446 tests per million, Rhode Island ranked third in the country behind only New York (27,039 per million) and Louisiana (26,228 per million). While Massachusetts and Vermont round out the top five, both states trail far behind Rhode Island.

We’ll keep checking in on the state-by-state numbers as more data comes in over the next few weeks.

