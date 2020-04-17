Littleton nursing home receives threats after 14 patients die of COVID-19

Tim Killian, spokesman for Life Care Centers of America, said they have been receiving dozens of similar letters and e-mails.

A threatening letter was found at the entrance to the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley Wednesday, according to a statement from police.

A nursing home in Littleton where 14 residents died of COVID-19 has received threatening messages , prompting an investigation by local police.

Police will now be making additional patrols by the elder care home, the statement said.

The facility, which houses 75 residents, has had 67 positive cases among residents and staff and 14 of the residents have since died, according to Killian. There have been no new confirmed cases in the facility in the past seven days.

Killian said nursing homes are being unfairly blamed for the spread of coronavirus.

“There is an impression in the minds of the public, that we are in some way responsible for this outbreak amongst our vulnerable patients rather than this being seen as something that happened to us,” he said.

He said people should be more focused on how they can support facilities like the Life Care Center.

“These nurses are heroes, in the same way that all nurses are frontline workers are heroes and that we shouldn't lose sight of that just because they work in a nursing home,” he said.

Anyone with information about the threatening letter can contact the Littleton Police Department at 978-952-2300.