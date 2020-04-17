Maine CDC reported 2 more deaths, coronavirus cases rise to 827

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported another two deaths and 31 cases of COVID-19 as the state’s coronavirus-related death toll rises to 29 and cases rise to 827.

The two victims were women in their 70s and 80s from Waldo County, bringing the county’s total to five deaths, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC. Cumberland has reported 14 deaths, the most of the state’s 16 counties. York has reported six deaths, followed by Kennebec with three and Androscoggin with one.

Cumberland, at 360 cases, has also been hit the hardest in the state, officials said. York has the second most cases with 170, followed by Kennebec with 95.