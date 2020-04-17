Man, 23, and boy, 15, arrested on gun and trespassing charges in Dorchester

A 23-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were arrested after Boston police officers discovered a gun with 13 rounds of live ammunition in a trash barrel in Dorchester Thursday night, police said.

Around 10 p.m., officers on patrol by Blue Hill Avenue and Castlegate Road saw a man and a boy wearing dark clothes with hoods walking on Blue Hill Avenue, Boston police said in a statement. Officers continued to watch the pair as they walked onto Wayne Street “with their hands tucked into their front waistbands with their heads darting back and forth scanning the area.”

Additional officers arrived on scene, and officers continued to watch the pair as they walked by Maple Street and Schuyler Street before losing sight of them, police said. After officers left their cruisers to search for the pair on foot, they heard a “loud thud” coming from 26 Schuyler St. “consistent with the sound of an empty trash barrel being placed on the ground.”