Maps: When and where snow (yes, snow) is expected in Mass.

April showers will gradually turn to snow in western parts of the state Friday night before the system moves into eastern parts of the state overnight, forecasters said Thursday evening .

As Massachusetts residents continue to hunker down at home, a coating of snow is expected across the state Friday night and into Saturday morning. Two inches are expected to fall in Boston and up to 4 to 5 inches in parts of Berkshire and Worcester counties, according to the National Weather Service .

And you thought this month couldn’t get any worse.

These maps show how much snow to expect and when forecasters anticipate it falling across the state.

Snow will begin falling at about 8 p.m. in the southwestern corner of the state, with the possibility of rain across most of Massachusetts.

Rain is expected across most of the state Friday night. NWS/National Weather Service

Rain is expected to transition to snow by 2 a.m. across the state, except for the Cape and islands, where less than an inch of snow is expected during the storm.

Rain will have transitioned to snow by 2 a.m. NWS/National Weather Service

Between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, parts of western Massachusetts could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow as the system moves east.

Snow is expected to begin falling in western Mass. at 8 p.m. Friday NWS/National Weather Service

The bulk of the storm’s activity will take place between 2 and 8 a.m. Saturday, when Boston could see up to 2 inches and up to 3 inches could fall in central Massachusetts areas like Fitchburg and Worcester. The most snow, about 3 to 5 inches, is expected in areas with higher elevation in western and central Massachusetts, according to the weather service.

Most of the storm's activity will take place between 2 and 8 a.m. Saturday. NWS/National Weather Service





Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.