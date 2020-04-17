Natick woman’s final phone call with her mother goes viral

“I love you, Mom, so much, OK?," Linda Onorato said to her mother, Roberta Tately. "You’re the best mummy in the whole world, always the best momma. I love you. ... Love you mom. You have a good night, OK? I’ll talk to you tomorrow.”

A heartbreaking video of a Natick woman’s final phone call with her mother who was diagnosed with the coronavirushas been viewed over 15 million times.

The tender moment was captured on video by Onorato’s daughter Francesca, who then uploaded the clip to TikTok and wrote: “my grandma got coronavirus & is on her deathbed so we said goodbye one final time since we couldnt see her [in real life]."

Not long after that phone call, Tately died due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Westborough. She was 81 years old, according to her obituary.

Onorato said she was surprised by all the attention that the video has received.

“At first I was a little taken aback, but then I saw all the heartfelt words of all these strangers and it was very comforting at this time," Onorato said. "Especially when you can’t be with your family and friends right now, it really helped.”

The family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for Tately’s funeral expenses.

