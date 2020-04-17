SJC eases ballot requirements in face of coronavirus

The Supreme Judicial Court ordered that all candidates seeking to appear on the state’s Sept. 1 primary ballot must only collect half the usual number of signatures as required by law. The court also, for some offices, extended the deadline by which candidates must submit those signatures to election officials, and it said that Secretary of State William F. Galvin must accept electronic, as addition to the standard ink signatures.

Massachusetts’ highest court on Friday eased the legal requirements for candidates to get on the ballot this September, agreeing with the plaintiffs, three candidates who sued, that forcing candidates to comply with existing signature minimums is unconstitutional given the ongoing coronavirus public health emergency.

The court specified that these changes apply only to the state’s Sept. 1 primary, and does not affect signature requirements for the general election in November or any other primary in subsequent years.

The SJC ruling was prompted, in part, by a lack of decisive action by the state Legislature to address concerns that some candidates would not be able to safely collect the necessary signatures given the social-distancing protocols in place. Bills have been introduced in both chambers, and the Senate passed its version — which would only reduce signature requirements for federal and county offices — on Thursday, the same day the SJC heard oral arguments in the case.

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo has been publicly silent on the issue.

During those high court arguments, the justices appeared distressed to be addressing a problem that the Legislature has full authority to solve. More than one of the justices pressed the lawyers over whether the House might take up the matter in coming days.

“Time is running short and we’re prepared to act promptly, but we’d be quite happy if the Legislature were to take this away from us,” Chief Justice Ralph Gants said during the Thursday hearing, which was before the full court.

That discomfort was apparent in the ruling as well. Justice Scott Kafker wrote in a concurring opinion that by reducing the required signatures “we begin to stray into territory reserved for the Legislature.” While a reasonable solution, “this appears to be more of a policy choice best left to the Legislature, which can act with great dispatch when it chooses to do so.”

However, given legislative inaction and the looming signature deadlines, the court’s remedies “appear to be the least intrusive ones available.”

The lawsuit was brought by three candidates seeking to get on the Sept. 1 ballot: Kevin O’Connor, a Republican attorney who is running for US Senate; Dr. Robbie Goldstein, a Democrat challenging incumbent US Representative Stephen Lynch; and Melissa Bower Smith, a Democrat from Hingham who is challenging incumbent Democratic Representative James M. Murphy for his South Shore seat.

