State modeling shows up to 4,300 Mass. residents could die from coronavirus. How does that compare to other causes of death?

While state modeling says the state could see 4,300 deaths, an influential University of Washington group forecasting the spread of coronavirus worldwide recently upped its forecast for COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts to a staggering 8,219, a more than fourfold increase from earlier projections. State officials have disputed the Washington projections, as has Samuel Scarpino, a professor in the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University.

First, some caveats: What is known is that as of Thursday, 1,245 people had died in Massachusetts from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Beyond that, it’s all up to models that predict the future. And the models don’t agree.

Recent state modeling shows the coronavirus pandemic could claim 4,300 Massachusetts lives, a grim projection that explains the restrictive measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus. But how does that compare to other causes of death on annual basis?

Scarpino on Wednesday called the UW researchers’ model flawed. Speaking to the Globe when deaths had just passed 1,100 statewide, he said, "Realistically are we going to see eight times as many deaths, given where we are in the curve? No.”

Assuming that the state’s more optimistic (though still horrific) projections are right, here are some comparisons based on state Department of Public Health death numbers from 2017, the most recent year available on the agency’s website.

Based on those numbers, a COVID-19 death toll of 4,300 residents would make the disease the third leading cause of death in the state, behind cancer (12,937) and heart disease (12,165). The virus would finish just ahead of unintentional injuries, which claimed 3,913 Massachusetts lives in 2017.

Behind unintentional injuries was chronic lower respiratory disease, which killed 2,843 state residents in 2017, followed by stroke, which claimed 2,370 lives.

There were 161 deaths each day on average in Massachusetts in 2017, with cancer topping the list at 35, followed by heart disease at 33, and respiratory deaths at 16. By comparison, DPH this week reported daily new COVID-19 death tolls statewide of 70 on Sunday, 88 on Monday, 113 on Tuesday, 151 on Wednesday, and 137 on Thursday.

The DPH cautions that there’s a “day-to-day variability in cases reported by testing laboratories and no single day change is indicative of overall case trends.”

