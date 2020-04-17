Tanker truck rolls over in Brown Circle in Revere

REVERE - A tanker truck rolled over in Brown Circle in Revere Friday afternoon, spilling fuel and leading to shutdown of parts of Route 60 and other traffic impacts, officials said.

The tanker rolled over around 2:30 p.m. on Route 60 at Lynn Marsh Road, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. Troopers, Revere officers and firefighters, and a hazmat team are on scene.

Roads going into the circle were closed and a 1000-foot diameter from the scene was evacuated, Procopio said.