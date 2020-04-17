Thirteen more deaths, 366 new cases in R.I., as Governor Raimondo speaks Friday about COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Rhode Island’s death toll from coronavirus reached 118 cases Friday, with a total of 4,177 Rhode Islanders testing positive for the respiratory illness since the first case was detected on March 1.
In the last 24 hours, another 13 people died and 366 more tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. The new data from the state Department of Health was posted Friday, before Governor Gina M. Raimondo gives her daily live briefing at 1 p.m. on the state’s response to COVID-19.
The numbers that Raimondo and health officials are watching most are those who are hospitalized. As of noon Friday, there were 252 hospitalized, with 62 in the ICU and 43 on ventilators.
Raimondo said Thursday that the state’s own models show that, with continued social-distancing and restrictions, the surge of coronavirus will occur around May 3 and require 2,250 hospital beds, something that the hospitals should be able to handle.
However, the worst case scenario shows the surge arriving sooner, on April 27, and nearly doubling the hospitalizations to 4,300 beds, she said.
The death toll would be 2,120 by October, with the current best-case scenario -- or 4,015 deaths, at the worst, she said.
Most of the dead so far have been elderly residents from a cluster of nursing homes.
