Traffic down as much as 80 percent on some roads in Massachusetts, MassDOT reports

MassDOT on Friday released data comparing the week of April 4-10, 2020 with the week of April 6-12, 2019. (The two time periods are slightly different so the days of the week match up correctly).

With businesses closed and residents staying at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, traffic volume on Massachusetts roadways has declined sharply, up to 80 percent in some places, according to the state Department of Transportation .

The open road is even more open now.

Two-way traffic volume was down between 65 and 75 percent on most roads, an even deeper decline than in late March, when, according to data released by the agency, traffic had declined between 55 and 60 percent.

That means there’s a whole lot of metal sitting in a whole lot of driveways and parking spaces. Tens of thousands of cars going nowhere.

Two-way volume on I-90 at the Allston tolls, for example, was down an average of 74.2 percent on weekdays. There were 42,881 cars on the road on the average weekday compared with 166,626 cars during the corresponding week last year. On Saturday, April 4, volume was 36,905, compared with 147,055 the year before. On Sunday, April 5, volume was 31,904, compared with 128,006 the year before.

The two-way volume at the Ted Williams tunnel was down an average of 75.9 percent throughout the week. Saturday saw a 75 percent decrease, while Sunday saw an 80 percent decrease.

At the Callahan and Sumner tunnels, traffic volume was down an average of 76.1 percent throughout the week. Saturday saw a 75 percent decrease, while Sunday saw an 81 percent decrease compared to the corresponding dates.

Tobin Bridge two-way volume was down 57.5 percent on weekdays. Saturday’s volume was down almost 65 percent, while Sunday’s volume decreased just over 66 percent.

Two way volume on I-90 in Hopkinton decreased almost 63 percent throughout the week. The weekend’s volume was down even more, with Saturday seeing a decrease of 74 percent and Sunday having a 77 percent decrease in volume.

Two-way volume on I-95 in Woburn was down an average of 57.1 percent. Saturday’s volume was down nearly 64 percent, while Sunday was down almost 67 percent.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.