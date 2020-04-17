Whole Foods employee in Swampscott store dies after contracting coronavirus,company says

A Whole Foods Market employee who worked at the Swampscott store died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, store officials announced Friday.

“Whole Foods Market is mourning the loss of a member of our community who passed away on April 15, 2020 due to COVID-19,” a Whole Foods Market spokesperson said in a statement. “Our hearts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and with his fellow Team Members at our Swampscott, Massachusetts store.”

Counseling support is being offered to employees, officials said.