Winter is packing one last punch: An April snowstorm arrives Friday night

This time of the year, getting snow that actually accumulates and ends up in the record books is very difficult. How difficult? We haven’t seen an inch or more of snow this late in the season in Boston — or even in Worcester — since 1993.

I was working on the snow map you see below for quite a while.

In the past 27 years the climate has certainly warmed up, but that doesn't mean we can't see anomalous snow. May 1977 brought measurable snow to much of the area, again one of those highly unusual events. Snow this late in the season is akin to seeing snow in early October: it doesn't happen very much, but it is possible.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the upcoming snow. I don’t think this is going to be a big problem on the roadways inside Route 128 but those of you that live Northwest of I-495, especially along the Route 2 corridor, may not want to travel in the earliest morning hours of Saturday.

Leave the heavy snow to melt

One thing I would recommend is not shoveling the snow. It's going to melt and melt relatively quickly. Even if you see 3 to 5 inches of snow, it will be gone by the end of the day Saturday, and since most of us are staying at home, there's no reason to be driving around.

The upcoming storm will bring heavy and wet snow, and with the current coronavirus situation, none of us want to end up in the hospital because of a bad back or heart issue.

Mostly an overnight issue

The snow will start after midnight and continue through about 7 or 8 a.m. Saturday. When it comes down hard, visibility could decrease to under 1 mile.

Advertisement

Most of the accumulation will end up on surfaces like grass, the tops of cars, brick sidewalks, and other colder objects. On the asphalt, it will be harder for the snow to stick as the heat from the strong April sunshine melts the snow from below.

I remain on the fence as to whether Boston actually does get an inch or not, so that’s why that area is in the “coating to 2 inches” range. The greatest chance to see a more significant storm — where there could be some tree damage and power outages — is going to be in that west-of-495 belt.

The rest of Saturday will be cloudy and damp with leftover rain showers and highs in the 40s.

After starting as rain snow will arrive in the wee hours of Saturday morning. WeatherBell

What about plants?

If you have pansies or other early-season plants, you might want to invert some sort of container over them so they don't get crushed by the snow. But they would eventually come back if you don't want to do anything. Unfortunately, things like daffodils and other early-season flowers are going to get bent over and may actually be done for the season.

Warmer weather

The good news is that Sunday is going to be absolutely glorious with mostly sunny skies and temperatures 55 to 60. There is another weather system which will develop south of New England on Monday. We’ll have to watch that to see if it brings any rain. Then there could be an additional area of rain — or perhaps some wet snow in the higher elevations — later Tuesday into early Wednesday. I do see a warming trend thereafter with perhaps some 70 degree weather, potentially next weekend.