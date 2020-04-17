Brockton mayor imposes 9 p.m to 6 a.m. curfew

Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan ordered a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew starting Friday night for all residents except essential workers as defined by the state as the city fight community spread of COVID-19.

Sullivan also ordered the cancellation or postponement of “all non-essential gatherings of any size for any reason including parties, celebrations, or other social events." He also is advising residents to wear masks while outside their homes and to not play contact sports of any kind.

"Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services or those undertaking essential tasks and physical distancing must be maintained,'' Sullivan wrote in a posting on the city’s website announcing the curfew and new rules.