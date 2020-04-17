Brockton mayor imposes 9 p.m to 6 a.m. curfew

Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan ordered a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew starting Friday night for all residents except essential workers as defined by the state as the city fight community spread of COVID-19.
Sullivan also ordered the cancellation or postponement of “all non-essential gatherings of any size for any reason including parties, celebrations, or other social events." He also is advising residents to wear masks while outside their homes and to not play contact sports of any kind.
"Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services or those undertaking essential tasks and physical distancing must be maintained,'' Sullivan wrote in a posting on the city’s website announcing the curfew and new rules.
Advertisement
The city has been operating under a state of emergency triggered by the coronavirus pandemic since late March and Sullivan is now intensifying public health rules for residents.
"These measures are being taken in an effort to balance the ability to continue to provide important services and to protect the health and safety of the residents of Brockton,'' Sullivan said. “These measures can be extended, shortened, or changed as the City receives additional guidance from the state and federal government.”
Sullivan said he is taking the actions based on steps taken by Governor Charlie Baker and based on information provided by the state Department of Public Health.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.