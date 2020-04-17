COVID-19 claims 25 patients at Wilmington facility initially slated to become recovery site

Twenty-five patients at the center have died and another 55 have been infected, according to town figures. Forty-three have recovered.

Now, the facility is the state’s latest deadly hot spot in the outbreak.

Two weeks ago, AdviniaCare at Wilmington was being readied to serve as a COVID-19 recovery center where coronavirus patients could recuperate under a plan from Governor Charlie Baker.

“It’s been so overwhelming and depressing every day,” said Shelly Newhouse, Wilmington’s public health director.

The death toll in Wilmington was the latest example of COVID-19 tearing through a facility where people live and work in close quarters. On Friday, Baker and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh once again urged residents to keep up the fight against the virus by adhering to social distancing rules.

Advertisement

Massachusetts reported Friday that the new coronavirus had killed another 159 people, raising the death toll to 1,404 and marking the largest single-day increase yet.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by 2,221 to 34,402.

Baker said health experts have urged states to wait until infections and hospitalizations decline for two weeks before considering efforts to resume normal life. President Trump “has rightly deferred to states" to decide when to reopen, Baker said.

The governor showed no sign of altering his advisory that nonessential businesses remain closed. That order is currently in effect until May 4. “We’ll continue to fight full force so we can move back toward normalcy when it’s appropriate to do so,” he said at a State House news conference.

Walsh used a City Hall briefing to warn runners to stay away from the Boston Marathon route on Monday, the original date for this year’s event. The race has been postponed until Sept. 14.

“That’s not a safe thing to do, and you’re certainly not setting a good example by doing that," he said.

Advertisement

Also Friday, attorneys with Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts filed a suit in the state Supreme Judicial Court asking that some prisoners in state correctional facilities be released in order to allow others to maintain a safe social distance from each other within the facilities. It is the second such case filed; a judge in the first case rejected the request for release.

The suit recommends that certain types of prisoners be released, including the elderly, those with complex medical conditions, and those who would be released soon anyway.

The lawsuits alleges it is unconstitutional to keep people confined in prisons and jails where officials have failed to keep people at least 6 feet apart.

“The goal is to get out the most vulnerable people,” said Jim Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners’ Legal Services.

The state’s long-term care facilities reached a grim milestone on Friday as patient deaths rose to 702, or half of all Massachusetts fatalities caused by COVID-19, figures show. That is part of a nationwide trend: The New York Times found that at least 7,000 people people living in or connected to nursing homes have died of the coronavirus.

Chris Hannon, chief operating officer at Pointe Group Care, which runs AdviniaCare of Wilmington, said the facility is pressing ahead with plans to establish an isolated COVID-19 recovery unit, but no current patients will be displaced in the process.

“We mourn the loss of 25 residents who have passed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and have offered condolences to each of the families,” Hannon said in a statement.

Advertisement

Newhouse said she wonders how the facility could transform into a recovery center given how hard it has been hit by COVID-19.

“I just don’t understand how they could become a COVID-19 recovery center when they are still reporting deaths every day,” she said.

On April 3, the facility announced it was delaying plans to become a COVID-19 recovery center after testing revealed that 51 of its 98 patients were infected with the virus even though they were asymptomatic. In two weeks, an additional 29 patients were sickened by COVID-19, making the facility the epicenter of the virus in Wilmington.

Newhouse said the town hasn’t been told how many AdviniaCare workers have been infected because they don’t all live in Wilmington.

Care One at Wilmington, a 132-bed facility, has had seven patients die of COVID-19 and another 30 infected, including two who have recovered, according to the town. Outside the twonursing homes, 76 Wilmington residents have been infected by the virus and three have died, the town said.

Wilmington Fire Chief William Cavanaugh, the town’s emergency management director, said many of the AdviniaCare patients who died were in end-of-life care when they were infected and had orders requiring that they not be resuscitated or intubated.

Michele Nortonen said her husband, Allan, didn’t test positive the first time he was tested for the virus at AdviniaCare, but then learned he had COVID-19 about a week ago. Workers are diligently contacting families with updates, she said, but they are stretched too thin.

Advertisement

“They are trying to do the jobs of so many. They are pulling double shifts. It’s a shame,” Nortonen said. “I don’t understand why Wilmington is not getting any help.”

Local officials and AdviniaCare leaders are holding conference calls twice weekly, the state’s legislative delegation is looking for workers to ease staffing shortages, and the state and Partners Healthcareare providing personal protective equipment, Cavanaugh said.

Maria Sbano said her mother, 98, has twice tested negative for COVID-19 at AdviniaCare, but is confined to her bed and not her normal self. The staff are overwhelmed and overworked, she said, many are returning to their jobs after developing the virus.

“My mom who was vibrant and singing and dancing and doing every activity possible is now laying in a bed, and I’m on the other end [of the phone] yelling, ‘You have to drink your Ensure!’” she said.

Ann Marie Mahoney said her 90-year-old mother tested positive for COVID-19 at AdviniaCare and she questions how the virus was allowed to spread.

“I don’t want to blame it on the staff, but they’re the only ones that had exposure to them,” she said.

COVID-19 deaths at facilities that house seniors have been reported in higher numbers in recent days.

At the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the state said Friday that 56 veterans have died, including 47with COVID-19.

In Newton, the company that runs The Falls at Cordingly Dam, an assisted living facility, said Friday that 16 residents with the virus have died and another 58 residents and workers have been infected. On Wednesday, Belmont Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced 30 patients with COVID-19 had died.

Advertisement

Trump has vacillated on when and how to reopen the economy after governors nationwide issued stay-at-home orders. Earlier this week he insisted he had “total” authority to reopen states, but then reversed course following a backlash. On Thursday, Trump’s coronavirus task force issued guidelines for a return to normal that included a 14-day “downward trajectory" on cases before reopening.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi. Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.