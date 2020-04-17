Steamship Authority pleads for state aid as revenues crater amid pandemic

“With the rapid onset of the COVID-19 virus, the current travel restrictions imposed by State directives, and the limited cash on-hand balances at its disposal, the Authority cannot wait until December 31, 2020 to present millions of dollars in shortfalls to the Commonwealth seeking its assistance,” Davis wrote.

Ferries could stop running after the end of May if the authority doesn’t receive assistance, general manager Robert B. Davis, said in the letter to Governor Charlie Baker.

The Steamship Authority pleaded for state aid Friday, saying in a letter to the governor that it may be forced to cease ferry service to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard without money to offset revenue lost because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, said in a statement Friday night that department officials had “been in communication with the Authority, and the administration is reviewing this request.”

The Steamship Authority announced March 20 that it would reduce service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket and delay the return of its seasonal high-speed ferry.

So far this year, traffic on the ferries is 75 to 80 percent below projections, with 71,000 fewer passengers, 11,500 fewer cars, and 5,460 fewer trucks compared to last year, as of Wednesday, Davis said. The reduced demand has caused the authority to eliminate 1,410 scheduled trips through May 5, more than half of its schedule.

About 114 Steamship Authority employees have been furloughed, and seasonal hiring has been suspended, Davis told Baker.

The authority, created by the state Legislature in 1960 to serve Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, “is the ‘lifeline’ for those islands, providing the only year-round passenger, automobile and truck ferry service delivering food, medicine, fuel and numerous other consumables and products from the mainland," the letter said.

The authority carries about 3 million passengers a year and funds its operations almost entirely through passenger fares. Davis wrote. But this year, he said, that’s not possible because the authority lost about $2.99 million in revenues between March 17 — when much of the state shut down in response to an emergency order from Baker — and April 14.

Davis said the authority expects to lose about $1 million more each week as pandemic restrictions remain in place.

“As our operations continue, our limited cash reserves have been spent on fuel, maintenance and wages, but we have also laid up several unneeded vessels, closed or reduced support facilities and laid off numerous, valuable employees,” Davis wrote.





