Governors vs. Trump

On the other is President Trump, who this week has been playing the role of the Great Decider, remarkably unaware of the 10th Amendment and relying on his gut to make a decision that could put millions of American lives at stake.

On one side are two groups of governors, seven on the East Coast, including Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, and three on the West Coast, all vowing to use the best science available to inform their decisions on how and when they will reopen their states to something approaching normalcy.

The battle lines formed Monday, as the governors on the front lines of this pandemic came to the realization that faced with the same practical and ethical dilemmas over when and how to reopen their economies, they were stronger together.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Trump was declaring at his Monday briefing, “The authority of the president of the United States . . . is total. The president of the United States calls the shots.”

It took a conservative Republican, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, on Twitter, to remind the president that “the federal government does not have absolute power,” repeating the words of the 10th Amendment that define this nation’s unique power-sharing arrangement:

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

Tuesday, Trump upped the ante, declaring on Twitter, “A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain.”

Yes, the president of the United States, who still controls stockpiles of life-saving equipment, was actually threatening 10 of the nation’s governors. By Tuesday evening, he’d gotten enough blowback to walk the statements back and declare that governors were responsible for deciding when to reopen their economies after all. But on Wednesday, he was back to threatening “very strong action” against governors who didn’t take action in accordance with his administration’s wayward guidance.

The two groups of governors indeed not only have the authority to make the critical decisions ahead, they also have the right priorities and are amassing the expertise that will allow them to make informed decisions. The East Coast group will include a public health and an economic expert from each state in addition to the governors.

“Everyone is very anxious to get out of the house, get to work, and get the economy moving,” Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York said during a conference call with his fellow East Coast governors. “This has to be informed by experts and by data.”

And as Baker said at his Tuesday briefing, “Many of these states are significant commerce, travel, and trading partners with us. . . . We want to make sure that none of us does something inadvertently that damages the other.”

In addition to Cuomo and Baker, the compact includes the governors of Rhode Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. The West Coast group unites the governors of California, Oregon, and Washington. Baker is the only Republican in either group.

The real danger, should Trump propose some precipitous return to business-as-usual, will be those GOP governors who will choose to follow in lockstep — the advice of the scientific community notwithstanding.

The White House is assembling its own council of business leaders, some of whom President Trump named Wednesday in a press briefing.

Even as Trump obsesses about reopening the economy, he seems oblivious to the fact that essential businesses are having difficulty staying open while employees fall victim to COVID-19. For example, Smithfield Food had to close a South Dakota pork processing plant this past weekend, after hundreds of employees there tested positive for the virus. South Dakota’s governor, Kristi Noem, a first-term Republican, has steadfastly refused to issue a stay-at-home order. Now her state is among the latest hot spots for COVID-19 infections.

Making calls about whether to reopen schools and offices, restaurants, beaches, or playgrounds are all enormous decisions and probably won’t happen at once. That our own state will be part of a regional effort where decisions are made using the best tools and metrics available ought to be a source of some comfort as the days grow longer and patience wears thin.

But there should be no leader in this country playing politics with people’s lives.

