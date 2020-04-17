A growing call for a mail-in vote

In Wisconsin last week, in the midst of a global pandemic, face-masked voters waited in long lines to exercise their right to vote in a primary that, by court order, could not be delayed or conducted by mail. This was just fine with President Trump (who hypocritically requested a mail-in ballot last month for Florida’s primary) and most Republicans, who have opposed the mostly Democratic-favored vote-by-mail trend. They claim, without evidence, that only in-person voting prevents fraud. Thus, voters in Wisconsin were given the unfair choice either to defy federal distancing recommendations in order to exercise their right to vote or to simply stay home.

Advertisement

In the interest of voter safety, there was plenty of time for the state to reschedule this election until after coronavirus restrictions are relaxed, or to allow mail-in balloting, a practice that is now both practical and essential.

But for Wisconsin Republicans and the court that supported them, issues of health and safety are clearly secondary to politics.

Roger Hirschberg

Bondville, Vt.





If mail and web work for census, why not for voting?

Worry about voter fraud is a lame excuse for prohibiting more widespread voting by mail in order to preserve democracy in the time of COVID-19. We all know that opposition to a mail-in vote is really just another attempt at voter suppression and, hence, retention of GOP power. The more people vote, especially the disenfranchised, the more likely it is that Republicans will lose control of the Senate and the White House in 2020. Seemingly to nobody’s surprise, Donald Trump said as much in a recent news conference.

Republican opposition to voting by mail did not seem to stand in the way of the similar process of completing the 2020 Census by mail and even online. I recently received a 2020 Census login ID from the federal government and fulfilled my census obligation online. This all-important resident count every 10 years determines how much representation and how much money each city and state will receive in the coming years. If filling out and submitting the census form by mail or online is secure enough from fraud, why is the same not true for voting by mail or, for that matter, online?

Advertisement

Jeffrey E. Green

Somerville





We should have an across-the-board mail-in vote

I am a wheelchair-bound Marblehead voter, and I strongly urge Massachusetts to establish voting by mail. Despite my permanent disability, every year I have to request an absentee ballot. This year, without anyone at fault, my ballot arrived too late for me to vote in the primary. Voting can be a lot simpler than the annual back-and-forth request-and-receive I go through with my gracious town clerk. May the coronavirus crisis serve to enhance the right to vote throughout the United States.

Robert Shuman

Marblehead