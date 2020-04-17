Auburn’s Marlon Davidson the type of versatile defensive lineman the Patriots love

“This is true now, OK, this is true — what I love most about the game is that I can literally go out there and hit a man consistently and pound him, and the police not come,’’ he said last month at the NFL Combine. “That is the most enjoyable moment about ball, to just go out there and really abuse somebody … I’m out here just physically abusing my man.”

Davidson did plenty of that during his time at Auburn, where he regularly wore out offensive tackles and quarterbacks despite often being overshadowed by teammate Derrick Brown.

Davidson was an extremely productive player in the rugged Southeastern Conference, playing four seasons and racking up 175 tackles, including 17 sacks.

“I mean, it was ridiculous, to be honest,’’ he said when asked about the rigors of playing so many games in the country’s premier conference. “It was hard coming from being a true freshman to now being a senior, just trials and tribulations that you went through, man. It was pretty tough playing in the SEC, of course, playing with the ‘Bamas, the Georgias — those are some real people. But you know, just while doing it and being at the high level, competing against those guys and becoming something great; I feel like that’s what I’ve done.”

Davidson has a nice blend of size and strength, and the added muscle he put on over the last two seasons has not cost him any quickness, as he still flashed an impressive first step last fall.

A high-energy, high-effort player whose infectious style rubs off and sparks his teammates, Davidson has the tools to play multiple positions across the defensive front, a quality the Patriots covet.

Davidson could develop into a three-down player whose role changes from down to down, similar to the way Trey Flowers was used. He can use his power off the edge to overwhelm tackles and his quickness to slip guards and create pressure up the gut.

“[I have] a lot of versatility," Davidson said. "You know, [teams are] looking for a lot more guys that can move around the edge, move anywhere, you know what I mean? I can be that strong side defensive end or shoot the edge on first and second down and move inside and use my athletic ability against bigger guards.’’

Davidson relishes being counted on in multiple spots and his confidence never wavers.

“It just depends on what they want to see me at that day, because I can do it all, man,’’ he said. “Shoot, I don’t care if you want to put me at zero tech — you can put me at tight end and I’ll be ready to play ball, point blank, period.’’

Davidson uses his powerful hands to keep blockers out of his kitchen and apply heat off the edge. His added weight will allow him to anchor better against the run while also maintaining the ability to chase the ball from the back side or down the field.

Like more and more players, Davidson has become a film junkie, constantly looking for ways to exploit his opponents’ weaknesses.

“I study my [primary opponent] first, where I’m going to play at, so that’s predominantly the left tackle that’s who I’m going to play against,’’ he said. “Then I go to the second guy I’m going to play against because I’m going to be in the four-I, so I’m going to be against the right tackle. Then whoever else comes — I don’t really study the center too much, because the majority of the time I go to center, I’m going to be on a passing down. So, the guards or tackles, I break them down easily every time.”

Davidson said strength and stamina are two of the traits that make him stand out in this draft class.

“I’m strong. I have a lot of dog in me. I really do. I’m not one of the type of guys who’s going to sit there and get beat all game,’’ he said. “The offense is winning one or two no matter what, but I’m going to come out and whoop their tail, and then I’m going to come back and whoop it again, then I come back and I’m going to do it again. It’s going to keep coming with repetition. At that point, they’re like, ‘Man, I got to go against Marlon Davidson every play.’ I got to make this fun.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.