Boston College’s John Phillips prepping at home for the NFL Draft

“It was disappointing but also a little confusing, to be honest with you,” Phillips said. “At first, everything seemed like it was being pushed back. At the time, we were all very optimistic that this would be a two-, three-week, maybe a month deal, and then actually some time like right now we’d be doing our own Pro Day. It was just getting postponed and postponed.”

The more the date for Boston College’s Pro Day kept changing, from its original March 18 as uncertainty grew amid the coronavirus pandemic, the more offensive lineman John Phillips began to realize that it probably wasn’t going to happen at all.

With sports shut down, the NFL Draft process has been dramatically altered for players and teams.

But after grinding for 10 weeks under trainer Derek Touchette at Total Athletic Performance in Tampa, Phillips couldn’t let the work go to waste. With hopes of hearing his name called this coming week, Phillips had to come up with a way to make sure he got the exposure he needed.

After some brainstorming with his agent, Clifford Brady of Capital Sports Advisors, Phillips decided to put together a sort of virtual pro day.

“That was something my agent thought would be smart to do, and it turns out it’s what a lot of people around the country were doing,” Phillips said.

Phillips, a Phoenix, N.Y., native, returned to Tampa, where Touchette helped him put together film to send to teams.

“I kind of loved it,” Phillips said. “We didn’t know when this whole thing was going to let up so we didn’t know if we were going to have our own thing at BC or if we were going to have one at all. So, for me, after training for 10-plus weeks, I was happy to put whatever I could out there. I knew that any sort of Pro Day would be advantageous for me in this whole process, so I was eager to just get it going and really put what I could do on tape.”

At 6 feet 6 inches, 305 pounds, Phillips was an anchor on an offensive line that helped A.J. Dillon become BC’s all-time leading rusher. Phillips spent much of his college career lined up next to Chris Lindstrom, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 14th overall pick in last year’s draft. Phillips is certain he has the skill set, work ethic, and experience to help an NFL team.

“I’m a tough, consistent player who knows what he’s doing,” Phillips said. “I never tried to say I was a freak athlete, but I get my job done on a very consistent basis and I know the game of football and I’m eager to learn more things.”

For now, Phillips is home in upstate New York, finding ways to continue to train while waiting on the draft. He gets his workouts and runs in and he also got a lift from his high school, Christian Brothers Academy, which allowed him to borrow some equipment from its weight room.

“I was actually very fortunate,” he said. “So I have a full squat rack and I can do just about any power lift I need to from the comfort of my own garage, and I’m extremely blessed for that.

“I’ve just been trying to work out and stay ready because it’s one of those things, you really don’t know when it’s going to end — if it’s going to be next week or a couple months from now. So it’s all about staying prepared and in the best shape you can be in so you can go whenever you’re called to.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.