Boston is still running

This Patriots’ Day, The Boston Globe is sharing our tribute to the region and its residents — a story of the city’s grit and resilience during the toughest of times.
While there will be no marathon on Monday, The Boston Globe and our community will persevere. Our printers are still running. Our essential workers are still running. Parents are still running. Health care workers are still running to save lives, while risking their own.
This Boston Globe video, using photography and videography from the Globe’s newsroom, was done in partnership with MullenLowe US.
In addition, The Boston Globe has started a meal delivery program for those working on the front lines at Boston-area hospitals in the fight against COVID-19. The initiative supports local restaurants by purchasing and delivering nourishing meals to our health care workers.
