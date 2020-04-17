This Patriots’ Day, The Boston Globe is sharing our tribute to the region and its residents — a story of the city’s grit and resilience during the toughest of times.

Boston is still running Our streets may be empty, but we're still running at full force.

While there will be no marathon on Monday, The Boston Globe and our community will persevere. Our printers are still running. Our essential workers are still running. Parents are still running. Health care workers are still running to save lives, while risking their own.