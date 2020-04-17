Even with proposed contraction, travel burden on minor league teams would remain the same, report says

“I had a feeling it wasn’t as easy as throwing all the teams into a paper bag and pulling the teams out and putting them into different leagues. Our conclusion is first of all they won’t accomplish the stated objective of reducing overall travel and thereby decreasing wear and tear on the players,” said Anton Dahbura, co-author of “Minor League Baseball Realignment: Optimal Leagues by Distance and Affiliation,” from the Johns Hopkins University Department of Computer Science. “They’re essentially trying to fix a couple of problems and in the process they’re creating just as many problems.”

A new analysis reports that MLB’s plan is flawed: The travel burden will remain essentially the same.

One major reason why MLB wants to realign and reduce by 42 the number of minor league teams is to lessen the toll on players from excessively long bus and plane rides.

The authors went by the 42-team list that leaked last October, when communities such as Lowell learned that their Spinners, the Red Sox’ short-season New York-Penn League affiliate, were on an initial list that MLB presented to MiLB early in their negotiations on a new Professional Baseball Agreement, which expires in September.

Dahbura happens to be a part-owner of another team on that list, the Hagerstown Suns (South Atlantic League). More relevant to the study is that he oversees a group of applied mathematics undergrads who schedule eight of the 14 affiliate leagues. The authors have access to heavy-duty brain- and computer power, and for this study, they used “an Integer Linear Program, coded in MATLAB and solved using Gurobi Optimization software” to better understand the practicalities of MLB’s initial proposal.

A slimmed-down minor league system would mean each of the 30 MLB teams would have one affiliated minor league team at each level — Rookie, Single A, Double A and Triple A — with 120 teams in all. Working under assumptions of teams switching levels as well as affiliations, the study revealed that the new geography remained problematic.

“The results of our analysis reveal the hidden dimensions of complexity that are inherent in any effort to realign MiLB, and show that under the current realignment plan proposed by MLB, the number, types and severity of new issues introduced are arguably not a noticeable improvement over the current MiLB structure and will not significantly improve the wear and tear on MiLB players,” read the main takeaway from the report.

Schedules could “feasibly” be drawn with a new MiLB, but the report states “they will have approximately the same amount of total travel, long trips, choppiness of home-away patterns, day-of-week home game balance, and other properties as the schedules for the current leagues.”

In other words, the realignment plan, according to the report, “simply introduces new significant shortcomings. The current concept under consideration by MLB, based on our analysis, does not improve any conditions related to player wear and tear based on any reasonable metric.”

At the winter meetings in San Diego last December, when tensions between the sides spilled into the public arena, MiLB president Pat O’Conner told the Globe that MLB’s initial plan was “draconian” while he allowed for common ground on the travel question.

“We have committed to looking at situations with minimal realignment and scheduling to alleviate the travel burdens,” said O’Conner. “We’re committed to doing that and we’ve put a lot of time and money into doing that.”

In another interview with the Globe, Dan Halem, MLB deputy commissioner, said that the the 42-team list that was leaked by MiLB had been presented early in negotiations and was currently “inaccurate.” The list is fluid, said Halem, who would not detail changes made to the list other than to say a few teams on the initial list are no longer on it.

He added that under its current structure, MiLB owners can move their teams too easily. “Because if they move to other cities, the problem is it wreaks havoc on our geography, which is what we have now,” said Halem.

