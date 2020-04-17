MLS launches new elite youth program with demise of US Development Academy

“I don’t think this needs to be looked at as a negative,” said Curt Onalfo, technical director for the Revolution Academy.

Professional clubs were prepared for the closure of the DA due to budget cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, and members of the New England Revolution front office see this shift as a chance to potentially gain more ownership of the franchise’s own youth development program.

Soon after US Soccer announced the termination of its Development Academy (DA) on Wednesday, Major League Soccer stepped in to try and fill the void by creating its own youth league.

“For the Revolution, the Krafts have invested enormous money in the youth development system, even more since [head coach] Bruce [Arena] and I came on board . . . [the MLS youth league] is in its very early stages, but we’ll work in collaboration with MLS to make sure we provide a better competitive platform than what the DA provided.”

Introduced for boys in 2007 (and girls in 2017), the DA served age groups from U-13 through U-19, fielding 149 total teams, with the intent of creating a more professional environment over a 10-month season. That involved significant investments for travel, which no longer seems feasible due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Currently, the Revolution youth program runs from the U-14 to U-19 age groups with approximately 70 players from the New England region competing against elite local clubs, such as the Boston Bolts.

Major League Soccer will offer year-round elite youth competition for its MLS academy teams, as well as non-MLS academy teams that had an affiliation with the Development Academy.

Bolts Executive Director Marco Koolman said his program has been part of the DA since it's inception in 2007, and that he's eager to apply the club's resources to a more centralized league.

Advertisement

“Now we can take what we've learned and tailor it to what we believe we need in the Northeast region and continue at an elite level with the existing clubs,” said Koolman. “We look at it as more of an opportunity than a downfall.”

The dissolution of the DA may also present an opportunity for local high school programs, since the national academy restricted participants from interscholastic competition.

On the girls’ side, the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) predated the DA by eight years, and always encouraged participants to play for their high school teams. Now the ECNL doesn’t have to compete with the DA and elite players who were in the DA pipeline can consider playing for their hometown or private school.

Hingham junior Lily Reale, a Boston College commit, was a two-time all-American selection at Hingham before she joined the U-17 women’s national team and was thus ineligible to play MIAA soccer this past fall.

“This will change the landscape a little in the sense that there were a lot of Massachusetts kids playing in the DA,” said Hingham coach Ryan Puntiri.

“It at least opens the possibility those kids will try to be a part of their high school program. I think high school has a lot to offer from a growth and development standpoint. It could have some kids come back.”

Closing the Development Academy could negatively impact US Soccer. But since the men’s national team failed to qualify for the past two Olympics and the 2018 World Cup, while the women have thrived with the ECNL as it’s primary pipeline, organizers at every level seem to be prepared to shift gears.