MLS, Premier League kick around June restart

MLS also said it is exploring possible "changes to player compensation" because of the financial hit the league and teams are facing.

Teams had played two matches before the season was suspended March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the league had been looking at possibly resuming play in mid-May. The league would still like to play a full season.

Major League Soccer is pushing back restarting the season to at least June 8 and says it is also discussing possible salary cuts with the players’ union.

“We are seeking to work collaboratively with the MLSPA to find a solution that provides a safety net for all players, opportunity to earn full salary in the scenario where all matches are played with fans, and in particular provides protection for the players at the lower end of the salary scale,” the league said in a statement Friday.

The Major League Soccer Players' Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Possible salary cuts of as much as 50 percent for some players were first reported by ESPN, which cited sources, but those cuts would only kick in if games or the season were canceled.

A person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press that players would not be furloughed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the information is not being made public.

MLS and the players' union agreed to terms of a new contract in early February, but it had not been ratified when the season was put on hold.

The league has long maintained that it prefers to play a full season. Possible scenarios include extending play into December and canceling non-league matches, like the Leagues Cup between MLS and Liga MX teams. Games could also be played without fans in attendance.

Premier League wants to finish season

Premier League clubs discussed the coronavirus testing required and scenarios that could allow the season to resume from June at the earliest, with the aim of completing all fixtures.

Executives from the 20 clubs held a conference call a day after Britain's lockdown was extended by the government for another three weeks to May 7.

The aspiration of the league is restarting after a three-month absence June 8, presenting an optimistically tight timeframe for players to regain match fitness if social distancing is relaxed.

Clubs in the three professional leagues below the Premier League have been told by the English Football League that May 16 is the earliest training sessions are recommended to start.

Premier League teams have up to nine games remaining, including Liverpool, which has a 25-point lead in its quest to end a 30-year title drought.

There is a hope the new season can start in Europe's main leagues in September, with UEFA exploring staging the finale to the 2019-20 campaign — the Champions League final — on Aug. 29. But any planning depends on how long governments maintain forms of lockdown before there is a COVID-19 vaccine.

There is no expectation by the English leagues that any fans will be allowed into stadiums when games can be played again as efforts continue to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

NCAA tweaks standards for freshmen

The NCAA is waiving standardized test requirements for incoming freshmen to be eligible to compete in Division 1 and 2 during the 2020-21 academic year.

The Eligibility Center adjusted several of its eligibility requirements for incoming freshmen, including the number of core courses and minimum grade-point averages. The adjustments were made in response to schools across the country moving to online learning as part of the fight against coronavirus. Social-distancing restrictions had also canceled some SAT and ACT testing dates.

NBA helps cover costs with masks

The NBA and WNBA say they plan to sell cloth face coverings bearing team and league logos and that all proceeds generated by the league will go to charity.

The proceeds will go to Feeding America in the United States and Second Harvest in Canada. Both of those organizations work to assist the hungry.

Face-covering manufacturers FOCO and Industry Rag will also be amping up charity efforts through sales. They will donate one face covering for every one purchased to the benefiting charities.

NASCAR postpones another race

NASCAR has postponed the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, which is under a stay-at-home order into June.

NASCAR suspended its season four events into the year when sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. It listed Martinsville as its first race to resume but acknowledged Friday it will not be able to hold the event.

NASCAR said it is still committed to running all 36 Cup Series races this year and will consider holding events without fans. To date, eight races have been postponed.

NASCAR has privately given teams a revised schedule in which racing would return with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. The revisions call for some weeknight races and doubleheaders through the summer.

“Our intention remains to run all 36 races with a potential return to racing without fans in attendance in May at a date and location to be determined,” NASCAR said. “We will continue to consult with health experts and local, state and federal officials as we assess future scheduling options.”

The next event on the NASCAR calendar is the All-Star race on May 16 at Charlotte.

More golf events canceled

The BMW International Open in Germany and the Open de France golf tournaments have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Scottish Open has been postponed.

The BMW International Open was to be played in Munich from June 25-28 and the Open de France was scheduled to take place a week later.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has banned large public gatherings in the country through August 31 and the French government has done the same until mid-July.

The Scottish Open was scheduled to be played from July 9-12. Discussions on a rescheduled date are ongoing.

In women’s golf, the Senior LPGA Championship has been canceled. It was scheduled to be played July 30-Aug. 1 at French Lick Resort in Indiana.

The Senior LPGA will stay at French Lick in 2021. The new dates will be determined later.

USA Track CEO takes cut

USA Track and Field has laid off seven people from its 65-person staff and CEO Max Siegel is taking a 20 percent pay cut to offset lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization that runs the country’s largest summer sport has been forced to cancel dozens of events, including the Olympic trials, which were scheduled for June. In 2016, trials produced around $5 million in revenue. They will be rescheduled to mesh with the Olympics, which have been pushed into 2021.

Sports Business Daily reported that all the cuts came in divisions that support the 8,000 live events the USATF sanctions each year.

Siegel made $1.14 million in 2017, according to USATF’s most recent public tax filing.