Patriots reveal on Friday that they will reveal new uniforms on Monday

The Patriots are not just using that philosophy for the quarterback position. They’re also apparently getting new uniforms for the 2020 season. The club took to Twitter to release a video in which they announced that they will be revealing new uniforms on Monday, Patriots Day.

Out with the old, in with the new.

In the nine-second video, the outlined profile of a football uniform is seen, with the words “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” flashing next to it.

That led to speculation that the team might go back to a variation of the uniforms worn in the mid to late 90s, before quarterback Tom Brady joined the team.

The Patriots uniform had a different look in 1999, with Pete Carroll as head coach and linebacker Tedy Bruschi roaming the field. GLOBE STAFF

The Patriots will not be the only team sporting a different look next season. Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, revealed their new uniforms last week. The Bucs are one of seven teams set to unveil uniforms or logo updates, changes, or tweaks, according to The Associated Press.

The Los Angeles Rams will have a new logo.

The Los Angeles Chargers have also changed their logo, and will be changing their uniforms as well

The Atlanta Falcons are switching up their uniforms for the first time in 17 years.

The Cleveland Browns introduced a new look this week.

