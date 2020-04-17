Pick your favorite pandemic sports meme: Quarantine houses, choose three, or bingo cards

These are indeed strange days. People are confined to their homes and looking for diversions as they endure the coronavirus pandemic, so subjects that in ordinary times that might be dismissed as merely interesting have taken over pop culture. (Hello, Tiger King!)
Some of the latest crazes sweeping across social media include the “choose your quarantine house” and “you can only pick 3” memes. The topics range from celebrities, politicians, food, movies, animals, music, and yes, sports, among others.
If, somehow, you have not stumbled across one yet, the basic premise of “choose your quarantine house” is that you have to decide in which house you would want to ride out the quarantine with, based on the athletes, coaches, and sports personalities already living there.
Awful Announcing came up with a sports media quarantine house. Apparently the strategy was to put the least desirable person to live with at the top of the list for each house.
Alright, which sports media quarantine house would you choose? 👀 pic.twitter.com/04PKoo77qG— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2020
One featuring NBA players chose an interesting way to divide the players among six houses. Call me old school, but I’m going with the Dream Team house.
Pick Your NBA House To Stay In During The Quarantinehttps://t.co/8gZ3oPjXva pic.twitter.com/Ew9Jv5rjZX— NBA Force (@FW_Force) April 9, 2020
The NHL had some fun with its version, including Justin Bieber and Hamilton the Pig along with players from past and present.
You can only pick ONE house to spend your time in quarantine.— NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2020
Choose wisely. 😏 #HockeyAtHome pic.twitter.com/eiNxGjAOhA
The “you can only keep three” meme presents a variety of athletes, teams, uniforms, or sports video games then tells participants they’re only allowed to keep three of the options.
The Tennis Hall of Fame had a great one. Anyone who does not include No. 5 cannot be serious.
You can only choose 3 Hall of Famers to join you for a dream mixed doubles match.— Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) April 13, 2020
Who are you picking?🤔 pic.twitter.com/e6qtwjvN4s
It can also be educational. I mean, who knew the Buffalo Sabres had so many different uniform options?
You can only keep 3 jerseys. Let’s hear it. pic.twitter.com/uw6K43H3jO— CRISIS SWORDS 🚨⚔️ (@CrossSwordsPod) April 7, 2020
Ok. Life long Celtics fan here, and I had no idea they’ve had so many logos. By the way, the correct answers are 1, 8 and 3. And maybe 6. Dammit!
You can only choose three... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PHfkzE0t8r— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 8, 2020
The worlds of sports and video games collide in this one. It’s always amazed me that people will buy the new version of a video game year after. Pretty sure I held on to Madden NFL 98 for about 10 years rather than buy the updated ones year after year.
You can only keep 3. Football game edition. Choose wisely. pic.twitter.com/emu1p2mQlm— Eric Ray (@EricRayweather) April 9, 2020
Bingo cards are making the rounds as well, with experiences listed on the “card”. Participants are asked to take a screen shot, fill it out, and then tag friends to join in the fun. Here’s a good one for Dodgers fans.
Alright #Dodgers fans, time for some BINGO fun!— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 13, 2020
🔵 Screen shot / fill out / tag us
🤝 Tag a friend to join in pic.twitter.com/akIuPREIfx
The Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive” program’s bingo card focused heavily on accomplishments, but probably could have used a few more failure-based squares like “Whiffed” (who hasn’t?) or “Three-putted from inside 10 feet” (easy to do on private country club greens).
Let us know if you’ve got a bingo! #bingochallenge pic.twitter.com/4wsbabMOJi— Morning Drive (@GCMorningDrive) April 15, 2020
The Bruins took a page out of the children’s magazine Highlights, in which two pictures are displayed side by side, and readers are asked to list the differences.
All right, time to spot the differences.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020
Let us know what you got!
More #BruinsAcademy Home-Ice Activities, pres. by Floating Hospital for Children at @TuftsMedicalCtr ➡️ https://t.co/oqvvNUuT28 pic.twitter.com/pvFiW9F53U
