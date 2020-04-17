Top defensive linemen available in the NFL Draft

We’re breaking down the top prospects, position by position, in the days leading up to the NFL Draft. Today, it’s defensive linemen:

A dominant and disruptive force, Brown has an exquisite blend of explosiveness and power. Possessing the wingspan of a wandering albatross, he has piled up 20 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the last two seasons.

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 293, 4.83, 1

This guy is going to make some defensive coordinator happy with his blend of speed, strength, and versatility. He played mostly as a three-technique (over the guard’s shoulder) for the Aggies, but he has the body type that will allow him to be used in several spots.

Advertisement

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-5, 324, DNP, 1

This guy is built like an old-fashioned junkyard dog nose tackle, but his surprising athleticism could allow him to shift up and down the line on Sundays. Has long, powerful arms that allowed him to pile up 10.5 sacks and 10 pass deflections in 37 career games.

Ross Blacklock, TCU, 6-3, 290, 4.90, 2

Bounced back from a torn Achilles’ in 2018 and put together a solid season for the Horned Frogs, including nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. A gap-shooter, Blacklock has the frame to put on some added bulk. Fun fact: His dad, Jimmy, used to tour with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma, 6-2, 304, 4.79, 2

The pride of Ontario (well, after Bobby Orr, of course), Gallimore made tremendous strides during his time in Norman. In 52 games, he collected 148 tackles, 9 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles. Uses leverage and hand strength to manhandle blockers and shed them.

Best of the rest: Raekwon Davis, Alabama (6-6, 311, 5.12); Marlon Davidson, Auburn (6-3, 303, 5.04); Davon Hamilton, Ohio State (6-4, 320, 5.14); Leki Fotu, Utah (6-5, 330, 5.15); Rashard Lawrence, LSU (6-2, 308, 5.07).

Advertisement

Vitals from the NFL Combine.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.