The ‘Moby-Dick’ marathon goes digital

How to fight the boredom of quarantine? How about a marathon reading of “Moby-Dick”? Every winter since 1997, the New Bedford Whaling Museum has drawn scholars, bookworms, and Herman Melville enthusiasts (even those from overseas) for its annual marathon reading. With each chapter read aloud, the event clocks in at 25 consecutive hours.

Now organizers are rebroadcasting previous readings for the social distancing era. To add a little twist, the museum assigned the last batch of chapters for readers to complete at home. It’s too late to enter the lottery to be a reader, but it’s not too late to catch the story itself. Readings kicked off Friday, with a new chapter released daily at 5 p.m. Find it on the Whaling Museum’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/WhalingMuseum